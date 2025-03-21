Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Virat Kohli backed me in my bad times, even retained me...': Mohammed Siraj 'emotional' over prospect of facing RCB

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 21, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Mohammed Siraj spoke in detail about his emotional bond with Virat Kohli and RCB, as he prepares to kickstart his stint with Gujarat Titans.

Mohammed Siraj will kickstart a new journey at the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year as he gears up for his first season with Gujarat Titans (GT) after a long stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Having been an integral part of RCB’s pace attack since 2018, Siraj now faces the challenge of adapting to a new franchise while carrying deep-rooted emotions for his former team and its talisman, Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj during the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024(ANI)
Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj during the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024(ANI)

Reflecting on his time at RCB, Siraj acknowledged the pivotal role Kohli played in shaping his career, especially during his difficult early years in the IPL.

“To be honest, Virat Kohli has a huge hand in my career. He has backed me in my bad time – 2018 and 2019 – he supported me, he even retained me, and after that, my performance and graph went up. He has been very supportive. It has been very emotional for me to leave RCB. Let's see what happens when I come against RCB. The match is on April 2,” Siraj told ANI.

Siraj’s departure from RCB marks the end of an era for a bowler who became the franchise’s third-highest wicket-taker. Across 87 matches, he claimed 83 wickets at an average of 31.45, with a best of 4/21.

His most impressive season came in 2023, where he took 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.74 and an economy rate of 7.50. While he consistently delivered breakthroughs, the elusive IPL trophy remained beyond reach for both him and RCB.

Siraj on Titans

Despite a rollercoaster journey with the Bengaluru-based team, Siraj is looking ahead with optimism as he trains with Gujarat Titans.

“My training is going very well with all the pacers in my team, and our bowling unit knows how to plan and execute. I am feeling very pleasant training with them all, teammates, and especially being here in Gujarat Titans,” he added.

Gujarat Titans, a team that has already built a reputation for its well-rounded squad, will hope to see Siraj’s pace and accuracy add firepower to their bowling attack. The side lifted the title in its inaugural season in 2022 under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, and also reached the final the next year under the all-rounder.

However, Shubman Gill had a tough start to his captaincy stint with the Titans, with the side finishing 8th in 2024 with five wins in 14 matches.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On