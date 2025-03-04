Menu Explore
Mahira Sharma breaks silence on rumours of dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj, shares advice for fans making their edits

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Abhimanyu Mathur
Mar 04, 2025 10:23 AM IST

Actor Mahira Sharma has reacted to reports linking her to cricketer Mohammed Siraj and saying the two are dating.

Actor Mahira Sharma has been in the news lately as much for her work as for her personal life. However, the things doing the rounds in news about her private life seem to be unsubstantiated, as the actor herself attested. Mahira was romantically linked to cricketer Mohammed Siraj recently, and now the actor has broken her silence on it. (Also read: Mohammed Siraj in a relationship with Big Boss 13 finalist Mahira Sharma, couple keep it hush-hush: Report)

Mahira Sharma has been romantically linked to Mohammed Siraj.
Mahira Sharma has been romantically linked to Mohammed Siraj.

Mahira Sharma on Mohammed Siraj

In an interview with Filmy Gyan, Mahira was asked about fans commenting that they are heartbroken about the news of her dating Mohammed Siraj. A surprised Mahira responded, "Kisi ka kuch nahi hai (There is nothing). I'm not dating anyone."

When the host asked her how she deals with such news and reports of link-ups as a public figure, Mahira replied, "Fans can connect you with anyone. We can't stop them. When I work, I am linked to them (co-stars) too. They make edits and all. But I don't give much importance to all this. If you like this, do it, but there is nothing like this."

Last month, ETimes had reported that Mahira and Siraj are in a relationship and keeping it 'hush hush'. The report stated that they had been getting to know each other over the past few months. Dating rumours sparked after Siraj liked one of Mahira’s Instagram posts, and the two started following each other on the platform.

However, Mahira's mother, Sania Sharma, dismissed the rumours in an interview with Times Now. "What are you saying? People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people will link her name with anyone, so should we believe them?" she had said.

About Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma started her career with a small role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and later starred in several TV shows like Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, and Bepanah Pyaar. However, she gained widespread recognition with her participation in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13

