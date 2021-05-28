Home / Entertainment / Tv / Moonlight actor Trevante Rhodes to play Mike Tyson in Hulu series Iron Mike
tv

Moonlight actor Trevante Rhodes to play Mike Tyson in Hulu series Iron Mike

Iron Mike will be an eight-episode series is said to explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of Mike Tyson. Trevante Rhodes to portray Mike Tyson in the series.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Mike Tyson is not involved in the making of the Trevante Rhodes starring Iron Mike series.

Moonlight actor Trevante Rhodes will play boxing legend Mike Tyson in Hulu's upcoming series Iron Mike.

The eight-episode series is said to explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of Mike Tyson, one of the most polarising figures in sports culture, reported Variety.

The series comes from I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie.

Hollywood star Margot Robbie, who collaborated with Steven and Craig for I, Tonya, will serve as executive producer under the LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley.

Karin Gist of Mixed-ish fame is the showrunner and executive producer through the banner The Gist of It along with Claire Brown.

Iron Mike will be produced by 20th Television.

Also read: KRK says he will review Salman Khan's films even if he 'touches his feet', thanks Salim Khan for support

Mike Tyson is not involved in the making of the series. The former boxer had previously slammed the series and called it a "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation" of his life story.

Trevante Rhodes is best known for playing the adult version of Chiron in Barry Jenkins' Moonlight, which won the Best Picture Oscar at 2017 Academy Awards.

He has also has featured in Netflix's Birdbox and Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mike tyson moonlight hulu

Related Stories

tv

Kishwer Merchant on casting couch experience: 'I was told that I'll have to sleep with the hero'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 03:03 PM IST
tv

Anita Hassanandani hints at wanting more kids, tells Rohit Reddy she wants three more babies like Aaravv

PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 02:56 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable

Black bears crash a pool party, viral video wins hearts

Woman tweets she’s a published author at 83, tweeple post sweetest reactions
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP