Moose Jattana calls Raqesh Bapat ‘bad actor’ after he confronts Tejasswi Prakash on Bigg Boss 15: ‘His career is over’

Raqesh Bapat gave Tejasswi Prakash a piece of his mind during Saturday night’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 for suggesting that Shamita Shetty was trying to get close to Karan Kundrra. Reacting to a snippet from the episode, Moose Jattana called Raqesh a ‘bad actor’ as well as a ‘fool’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commenting on a video shared by Voot Select on Instagram, Moose wrote, “Raqesh is not only a fool but also a bad actor. Career tou khatam hai, kaaran pata chal geya (His career is over anyway, I found out the reason today). And BTW I don’t support Shamita or Tejasswi but sh*t Raqesh is a sh*t head.”

A screengrab of the comment posted by Moose Jattana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Tejasswi, why were you doing all this? She is not interested in Karan. Bohot galat lag raha tha (It was looking very wrong), Tejasswi. I was burning from inside. Main soch raha tha ki main TV tod doon, itna gussa aa raha tha mujhko. Yeh baat hai hi nahi aise ki tum ispe issue banao (I felt like breaking the TV, I was so angry. There is no reason for you to make an issue of things). I was really, really hurt,” Raqesh said in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Karan tried to defend her by saying that she was joking and Tejasswi claimed that it was a ‘reaction’ to an ‘action’, Raqesh did not buy it and said, “This is completely bulls**t.”

Also see: Raqesh Bapat confronts Tejasswi Prakash for comments on Shamita Shetty-Karan Kundrra, says he wanted to break TV. Watch

Moose was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT alongside Raqesh and Shamita. Last year, when Shamita was announced as one of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants, Moose took a dig at her participation by reposting a tweet that said, “Sources confirmed that Shamita Shetty has been roped for bigg boss season 16 and 17, if still couldn’t be able to win then we can expect her in season 18 too (sic)!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON