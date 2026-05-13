Munawar Faruqui and wife Mehzabeen name daughter Barirah; here's what it means. See first pics

Last week, actor-comedian Munawar Faruqui took to social media to announce that he has once again embraced fatherhood. He and his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, welcomed their first child together: a baby girl. On May 13, Mehzabeen took to her Instagram account to share the first glimpse of their daughter and also announced the child's name. Munawar and Mehzabeen have named their daughter Barirah Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar and Mehzabeen detail the meaning of Barirah

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala announced the arrival of their baby daughter a few days ago in May.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the caption of her new Instagram post, Mehzabeen detailed what the name means. She wrote, “Alhamdulillah, on 1/5/2026, we were blessed with a precious daughter whom we named- Barirah Munawar Faruqui, a beautiful reflection of purity, virtue, and righteousness. May Allah (SWT) bless her with strong faith and fill her life with endless barakah and mercy. Ameen.”

Mehzabeen shared a picture with Munawar, where she was seen holding their baby in her arms. The baby was wrapped in a pink cloth and her face was hidden with a pink heart emoticon. In another picture, they held a name tag with ‘Barirah’ written on it. The new parents also celebrated the arrival of their daughter with a cake seen in the background. Some balloons and gifts were also seen. The post also featured Munawar's son Mikael and Mehzabeen's older daughter from her previous marriage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Munawar had shared a series of pictures on Instagram from the hospital after the birth of his baby girl, while choosing not to reveal his wife's or the newborn's faces. Sharing the pictures, Munawar wrote, “Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed… dua mai khas yaad rakhe (Prosperity has entered our home. Blessed … keep us in your prayers).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Munawar had shared a series of pictures on Instagram from the hospital after the birth of his baby girl, while choosing not to reveal his wife's or the newborn's faces. Sharing the pictures, Munawar wrote, “Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed… dua mai khas yaad rakhe (Prosperity has entered our home. Blessed … keep us in your prayers).” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In one of the photos, Munawar is seen holding his wife’s hand as she rests on the hospital bed, while their newborn baby is seen in the background.

About Munawar and Mehzabeen

Munawar married makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in 2024. The actor and stand-up comedian, who has kept his personal life private, opened up about his wedding in an episode of Farah Khan's vlog. Munawar said he decided to marry Mehzabeen because of his seven-year-old son, Mikael.

In the episode, he said, “When I came out of Bigg Boss, I was busy with a lot of work. At that time, Mikael was living with my sister then. He was with me for a week and we spent a lot of time together. When he was leaving, I felt like I don’t want him to go. I felt that he needs me. That time he kept hugging me the whole time, I felt that he needs me. At that point I wondered what I could so to keep him with me. For him, I took that decision. Even her [Mehzabeen] situation was quite similar like me. She has a 10-year-old daughter. I asked her the next day, ‘Are you okay marrying me?’ I stayed with that decision the whole night. I felt that Mikael should stay with me, I was just praying for that.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON