My life has been like snakes and ladders: Karan Veer Mehra

Having done multiple TV shows, films and web series, Karan Veer Mehra feels in his career spanning over 16 years he has evolved a great deal and turned into a good learner.

“My life has been like snakes and ladders. Initially, there came a time when I had no work for months then came a time when I was doing multiple shows simultaneously. All this taught me ki aukat mein reh… Currently, I have three projects out of which two have released and the other will be out soon,” says the true blue Delhite.

The Biwi Aur Main, Ragni MMS2 and Poison2 actor says, “When I started in 2005, I used to consider myself a 10 on 10 actor. But today, as I am evolving, I am reducing my points and now I give myself only three points out of 10 which gives me scope to evolve and improve. Many out there think that having six-pack abs and doing big roles makes you a great actor but no actually you keep learning and improving throughout your career. Today, my approach is that there is so much to learn,” says Karan.

Mehra strongly feels that other than one’s abilities, luck factor too is important.

“Many a times someone who is not so talented actor becomes an actor while some really good actor fails. Unfortunately, there is no formula for magic to happen,” he says

The brawny actor candidly confesses, “I know that I am not a household name. I have played roles including leads but less people know me or recognize me. Though they do identify that ‘yes aapko dekha hai’. Initially, it used to hurt but soon that motivated to work hard. And, whenever my luck factor will work, I too will get what I deserve.”

Currently seen in Ziddi Dil Mane Na, he says, “In today’s scenario one does not have much choice. Call it lack of work or need of funds we have to choose from what we are offered. Thankfully, I am lucky that the role that I got to play is actually way better. Playing a dominating husband who is into a toxic relationship was surely a challenging character for me till date.”

Besides, he is seen playing a Marathi cop in an OTT show Police and Crime that is being currently streamed. Mehra has also shot for another show, In Cold Blood in Mussoorie, recently.