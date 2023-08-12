N-word controversy rocks Big Brother 25, contestant evicted. Here's what happened

Big Brother's 25th season got embroiled in serious discussions after the ouster of contestant Luke Valentine. Valentine was kicked out of the reality show after he blurted the n-word against a white contestant. Valentine had used the racial slur during a discussion with two white houseguests, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli, and one black guest, Jared Fields. After his ouster, contestants on the show had a hard time to deal with what had transpired.

In the latest installment of the show, Wurtenberger claimed the racial word was directed at him in a casual way. Goueli said he didn't hear Valentine say the word. Fields opined that it was not appropriate to "have this as a family convo." He later wished all the best to Valentine, inside the confessional.

According to TMZ, CBS told there's "zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur." Notably, Valentine violated the show's code of conduct which prohibits the use of such words.

After Valentine's ouster from the show, his father spoke on the matter. As per TMZ, Valentine's father claims that his son has many family members who are Black, including a stepmom and step-siblings, as well as biracial cousins. Valentine's father says that his son is not racist.

According to the father, Valentine's stepmother was surprised to hear him use the n-word on the reality show. The father hopes that Valentine would get a chance to explain himself.

