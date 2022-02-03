Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Naagin 6 promo: Sarvashrestha naagin Tejasswi Prakash is here to save the world from 'mahamaari', people say 'hadd hai'
tv

Naagin 6 promo: Sarvashrestha naagin Tejasswi Prakash is here to save the world from 'mahamaari', people say 'hadd hai'

The new Naagin promo introduces Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash as the new naagin who is set to save the world from the pandemic.
Tejasswi Prakash as Naagin in the sixth season of the show. 
Published on Feb 03, 2022 08:55 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is all set to return to the television screens with a bang. The actor will now be seen in the titular role in the hit TV show Naagin. 

Colors shared the new promo featuring Tejasswi and introduced her as “Sarvasheshta naagin (the best naagin)" in the caption.

The promo shows Tejasswi as the new naagin in a golden attire and jewellery, walking inside a laboratory located in a far off territory. She looks around the laboratory as some chemical reactions are seen in progress, which may endanger the safety of the people across the globe. 

The narration says, "Aa rahi hai wo, ek aisi saazish se bachaane jo puri duniya me mahamari fela degi. Badal rahi hai wo, badal chuki hai naagin (She is coming to save the world from an evil plan which will lead to a pandemic. She is changing, she has changed)." 

The promo received mixed reactions from the viewers in the comments section. A viewer wrote, “Ab naagin banayege vaccine (laughing emojis) wo bachayegi corona se matlab hadd hogai (Now naagin will make the vaccine and save us from corona? This is too much).” Many others called it a ‘flop’ show while many promised to watch it for the sake of Tejasswi who is now the winner of Bigg Boss 15. 

Tejasswi shared the promo on her Instagram account and captioned it, “A new chapter begins! #GanpatiBappaMorya.”

The show will be telecast on Colors from February 12 onwards, on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. It will also be available for viewing on Voot. 

Tejasswi went on to win Bigg Boss 15 after spending four months in the Bigg Boss house. She got into a relationship with co-contestant, actor Karan Kundrra, who was declared the second runner-up.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

tejasswi prakash bigg boss 15 naagin season 6 naagin 6 naagin
