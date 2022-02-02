Karan Kundrra warns fan with crush on him of his ‘possessive’ girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Tere peeche pad jayegi’

Karan Kundrra interacted with fans in an Instagram live session on Tuesday evening. During the chat, a fan called him her ‘crush’ and he reacted by warning her about his ‘possessive’ girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.

“Daso na, bohot possessive hai woh, Teja. Usko pata chal gaya na, tere peeche pad jayegi. Bhai, mereko crush-vush na bulao, apne feelings andar rakho (Don’t say this, Teja is very possessive. If she finds out, she will come after you. Please don’t call me ‘crush’ and all, keep your feelings to yourself),” he said with a laugh.

Karan also urged his and Tejasswi’s fans to unite. “Bhai, ab tum log aapas mein mil jao kyunki khandaan ek hi hai. Yahaan ladaiyaan khatam ho gayi, wahaan ladaiyaan abhi tak kyun chal rahi hai (You guys should come together because it is all family. Tejasswi and I have stopped fighting, why are you guys still arguing among yourselves),” he said.

Karan and Tejasswi were contestants on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love on the show. While she won the trophy, he was the second runner-up. Fans have lovingly given the couple the nickname ‘TejRan’ and frequently make the hashtag trend on social media.

During the same live session, Karan said that he was really happy to have found a partner like Tejasswi, who supported him and made him realise ‘ki main bhi banda ban sakta hoon life mein (that I can become the man I want to be)’. ‘It’s high time ki hum bhi thoda sudhar ke rahe (that I get on the right track),” he added.

While Karan celebrated Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss 15 win, his tweets suggested that he was not happy with the results. “A big big biggggg thank you to each and every one of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet... Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock,” he wrote, adding that he ‘might take time to recover from what happened’ and promising to ‘never again’ disappoint his fans.

