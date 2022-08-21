Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash's new look as Naagin's daughter revealed, Ekta Kapoor calls her 'India's sweetheart'

Tejasswi Prakash is all set to play a dual role in Naagin season 6 as the show takes a generation leap of 20 years. The actor currently plays the lead Naagin Pratha and will now also be playing her daughter Prarthana as well. Ekta Kapoor shared her first look as Naagin's daughter on Saturday. Also read: Karan Kundrra says he would marry Tejasswi Prakash soon: 'Everything is going right'

Taking to Instagram, Ekta shared a video in which Tejasswi is seen trying out her new look as she gets dressed in kurta-salwar from Ekta's recently launched clothing brand. She decks up in a kurta-salwar and completes her look with a silver necklace, earrings and earcuffs and a nose ring.

Ekta Kapoor captioned the video, “Shesh nagin now is her daughter too in the impending leap!!!! and @ekbyekta is so happy to dress this vivacious actor who is India’s sweetheart @tejasswiprakash.”

Fans of the actor loved her new look and praised her in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Looking very pretty.” Another commented, “It's is soo beautiful mam and Teja looks pyaari (lovely) can't wait to see her in a new avatar very excited.” One more fan wrote, “She has done so well as a sheeshnagin. Loved her performance and I know she is going to rock this role too. She deserves all the love and appreciation. Also hoping she tries new stuffs.”

Tejasswi started shooting for Naagin 6 soon after she stepped out of the Bigg Boss 15 house after winning the show. She is currently in relationship with actor Karan Kundrra, whom she met on the show.

In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Tejasswi had said bagging Naagin 6 was a “huge professional privilege” and called it a “great” phase of her life. “There’s a huge list of professional goals that I need to achieve. I want to do more and more challenging roles, projects that really bring out the best in me. And I am glad that I have so many supporters in my life, who push me to do better every single day,” she said.

