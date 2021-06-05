Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Naagin actor Pearl V Puri arrested on rape charges
Naagin actor Pearl V Puri arrested on rape charges

Pearl V Puri, who has starred in shows such as Naagin and Bepanah Pyaar, has been arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of rape and molestation of a minor.
By Ram Parmar
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Mumbai Police.

Television actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. He was arrested in Vasai in connection with the rape of a minor.

Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, said "The incident is old but the 17 year old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012." Patil added that Pearl is remanded in police custody by Vasai court. He refused to comment further as the case falls under POCSO Act.

Pearl's Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani spoke in his support. Sharing a photo with him on Instagram, she wrote, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL."

Pearl is known for starring on popular supernatural show Naagin 3, Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha and Bepanah Pyaar. He was last seen on Brahmarakshas 2, in which he played Angad Mehra.

He made his television debut Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in 2013and was later seen in Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil.

