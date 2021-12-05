Naagin star Sayantani Ghosh wears grandmother’s saree for engagement with longtime beau Anugrah Tiwari. See pics

TV actor Sayantani Ghosh got engaged to her longtime beau Anugrah Tiwari Saturday evening and has shared pictures from her engagement on Instagram. Many pictures from their pre-wedding celebrations, including the haldi ceremony, have also surfaced online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sayantani Ghosh wore a red saree paired with a golden blouse for the occasion while Anugrah Tiwari opted for a complementing golden jacket over his red kurta. One of the pictures have the couple showing their engagement rings while another one had them giving a fist bump to the camera. The actor also posed solo for two pictures with flower decorations as the backdrop. Sayantani and Anugrah have been reportedly dating for eight years. They are getting married on Sunday.

She shared the pictures and wrote, “The best thing in life is to hold on to each other, and here we are about to begin a new chapter in our lives As we start our new journey, we have had an eternal blessing from my dida. The saree and my bangles that I’m wearing were given to me by her and it feels like she was a part of our celebration last night.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sayantani Ghosh also posted pictures on her Instagram Stories. In one of them, she posed with her bridesmaids and showcased the bangles - shaankha pola - traditionally worn by married Bengali women, in another one. “My dream has always been to wear the shaankha pola. Finally that moment.” On Sunday afternoon, the actor also shared a glimpse of her “bride-to-be look” as she got ready for the wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A glimpse of Sayantani's posts.

Sayantani Ghosh is a Bengali while Anugrah is a Rajasthani. Asked about the ‘clash of cultures’, Sayantani told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We are not following any cultures. We are opting for simple rituals and nothing elaborative. There will be kanyadan, warmala, pheras, sindoor and mangalsutra – the common ones that we have (in the cultures that both follow).” She added that her honeymoon is on hold till 2022: “No plans yet! I immediately report back to work. Honeymoon has to be kept on hold till 2022.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Honeymoon has to be kept on hold: Sayantani Ghosh

Sayantani Ghosh made her debut on the small screen with the popular show, Kumkum in 2002. Since then, she has featured in several hit shows including Naaginn, Naagin 4, and Mahabharata. She also participated in Bigg Boss 6. Currently, she plays the lead role in Tera Yaar Hoon Main. She has also worked in a few Bengali films.