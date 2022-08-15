Naagin star Vijayendra Kumeria doesn't want daughter to watch his shows: 'I prefer my daughter watching cartoons'

TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria has said that he does not allow his daughter to watch his own TV shows, because he believes kids must watch cartoons, not daily soaps. Vijayendra has featured in Naagin and is currently seen in a negative role in Mose Chal Kiye Jaye. His daughter Kimaya is six years old. (Also read: Vijayendra Kumeria feels TV is feeling the OTT heat)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijayendra featured in the fourth season of the popular super-natural drama Naagin. He played the role of Dev and also appeared in the fifth season of the show that talks about shape-shifting snakes and peacocks. He said in his new interview that his daughter may have watched Naagin. He married Preeti Bhatia in 2016 and they welcomed their daughter the same year.

Vijayendra told ETimes, "Kimaya might have seen me in my earlier shows, maybe an episode of Naagin but in Mose Chal Kiye Jaye, I played an anti-hero. I didn't want my young daughter to watch a show like that. Also, not just my show, overall I prefer my daughter watching cartoons and educational channels rather than watching social dramas. She would not understand much."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about playing negative characters, Vijayendra had told Hindustan Times in an interview earlier this year, “I very well know the significance of making hay till the sun shines. Playing a hero is a short-lived journey, as not all are lucky enough to sustain getting lead roles in the long run. At first, it takes a lot of hard work to make a breakthrough and then find good work. Once you get to play protagonist or central roles it becomes a task to constantly prove oneself and get better. The competition is really tough."

Vijayendra started his acting career in 2011 with Chotti Bahu 2. He has since worked in several popular shows including Udaan, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Tumhari Pakhi and Shastri Sisters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the medium of small screen, he had told HT in the same interview that people often claim that TV artistes don’t get much to explore or experiment — especially the male actors as they get limited characters to portray. He added that he explored various kinds of roles to ensure his range keeps varying. He essayed the role of a blind person in the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON