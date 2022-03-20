Vijayendra Kumeria: Playing a hero is a short-lived journey

Known for shows like Udaan, Naagin 4 and Shastri Sisters, actor Vijayendra Kumeria believes in smartly using opportunities coming his way.

“I very well know the significance of making hay till the sun shines. Playing a hero is a short-lived journey, as not all are lucky enough to sustain getting lead roles in the long run. At first, it takes a lot of hard work to make a breakthrough and then find good work. Once you get to play protagonist or central roles it becomes a task to constantly prove oneself and get better. The competition is really tough,” says the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai… and Sufiyana Pyaar Mera actor.

Being in the industry for almost a decade, Kumeria finds television as the most expressive medium for any performer.

“I don’t agree with people saying that TV artistes don’t get much to explore or experiment — especially the male actors in the industry as they get limited characters to portray. In my case, I knew that I need to explore as a performer to keep my game up. So, when I got to play a blind person in the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, I very well knew that such roles will help me in the long run. In future too, such characters will remain my focus.”

Talking about TV shows facing tough competition from other mediums, Kumeria says, “See hit or flop is not only restricted to films or TV, it’s same for OTT as well. On television, if a show doesn’t work or receives mixed response in terms of TRP, the reason is not merely limited to content or actors! There is more to it, like time slot, premise and right amount of promotion.”

Currently, Kumeria is busy playing a pivotal role on small screen. “At present, my focus is my on-going show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. I play a character that has multiple shades and believes making smart moves. I’ll surely not like to call it negative or antagonist because he’s a normal smart guy who knows how to make things work in his favour. Also, I am all prepared for OTT space as well so if something good comes up I will be more than happy.”