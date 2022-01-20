TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria on the pandemic: People who are getting work are really lucky

The current situation with the pandemic and the rising number of cases has got Vijayendra Kumeria worried as well. The actor say that like most of us, he too had thought that the crisis was over for good and little did he know that it would be back.

“People who are getting work are really lucky. It is a difficult task these days because of Covid. There are a lot of precautions to be taken while shooting and it gets very difficult. TV is one such industry that has to be on its toes. It cannot be shut down totally,” he says.

Kumeria says that the TV industry has suffered massively in the past two years and with the crisis refusing to end, it is getting difficult.

“If there are more cases in Mumbai and the situation worsens then we have to get to Plan B. Like we did last year for two months when TV shows moved out of Maharashtra. It is difficult but that is how it is,” he tells us.

The actor is doing a new TV show, which will be launched soon but Kumeria is treading with caution.

“I am doing a new show and I am excited and hoping for the best. Given the situation, one never knows” shares the Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha actor.

But Kumeria is optimistic and he hopes to have a good year as an actor as well as a producer. “I am hoping and praying that 2022 will be a good one for me as well as for everyone else. I wish that it is a healthy year for all of us. We have had enough (of this pandemic). We all have been too strained with this thing ,we have suffered enough now. I pray to god that this things ends,” he says.