Naagin-fame Krishna Mukherjee engaged to boyfriend in Manali; Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja attend. See pics

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin actor Krishna Mukherjee is officially engaged to her boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla. The couple held an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members in Manali and their first pictures have just surfaced online. The couple twinning in white for their white wedding-inspired ceremony. Several of Krishna's colleagues from the TV industry also attended the celebration and shared pictures. Also read: Krishna Mukerjee: I want to do less drama and more relevant content

In the first picture shared by Aly Goni, Krishna and her fiance, who is in merchant navy, are seen walking down an aisle. While Krishna wore a white strapless gown with an overskirt around her waist, the groom-to-be opted for his all-white uniform. In the video, he is seen helping Krishna and holding her hand as both made their entry to the venue. Both shared a warm hug as well.

Krishna's friend actor Shireen Mirza shared several inside glimpses of the ceremony. In one of them, Krishna is seen in a white robe while getting reading with her friends. She also shared group pictures of the actor’s friends followed by their first reaction to Krishna’s look. She also treated a small video clip of the couple showing off their engagement ring right after the exchange. Celebrities like Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja among others, also attended the engagement party.

Here are some more pictures from the venue:

Celebs at Krishna Mukherjee's engagement.

Krishna Mukherjee's engagement pictures.

After the engagement, Krishna will tie the knot next year. Talking about her relationship, she earlier told ETimes, “We met through mutual friends in December last year and clicked instantly. He is not a part of this industry; he is in the Merchant Navy. I met him for the first time when he was in his uniform and was immediately attracted to him. He isn’t used to my profession, so I am not sharing his name because he is a private person.”

“I have never found a person who has loved me so much, he cares for me and does little things that I really adore. He makes me feel very special with his small gestures and I just knew in my heart that he was the one for me. It was the same for him, too, which is why we decided to take things ahead and get engaged. I am very happy and excited. But we don’t plan to get married this year, we will tie the knot in 2023,” the actor added further.

