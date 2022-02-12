Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shireen Mirza reveals her Valentine’s Day plans, jets off for her pending honeymoon
Shireen Mirza reveals her Valentine’s Day plans, jets off for her pending honeymoon

Actor Shireen Mirza says she has planned a special surprise for her husband in Maldives on Valentine’s Day
Shireen Mirza got married to Hasan Sartaj on October 23 last year
Published on Feb 12, 2022 12:14 AM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Actor Shireen Mirza, who married Delhi-based IT professional Hasan Sartaj in October last year, is ecstatic about her first Valentine’s Day after marriage. Because it will be a year since her wedding proposal, the special calls for a special celebration. And the pair has decided to go on their pending honeymoon to commemorate the occasion. They left for Maldives for the much-awaited getaway (today), and will return on February 17.

“Last year on Valentine’s Day, he proposed to me for marriage, and this year we will be celebrating it as a married couple. It is very special,” shares Mirza, who is known for her role as Simmi from the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actor continues, “Earlier, Valentine’s Day was never special, and I used to make fun of people who used to celebrate it. Now, I have realised how that day can actually be so special to you.”

About her pending honeymoon, she says, “It has been due for a long time. We will be there for seven to eight days. , Althought Maldives was not on the top of my list because I am scared of water, I am excited to go as I know I will be in good company.”

Last year, Sartaj travelled all the way to Jaipur from Delhi for a surprise proposal, and Mirza recalls how he dropped down on one knee and popped the question, taking her completely by surprise. Now, in return, the actor has something special in store for her hubby.

“I got in touch with the hotel authorities and have planned something very special on the night of Valentine’s Day, and I can’t share it right now because he would get to know then,” she laughs.

Their love story began at an airport when Sartaj asked for a mobile charger. “This is going to be the second time that we will be at the airport together… We met for the first time when he asked for a charger. In fact, he has asked me to keep his charger with me only so that he can once again ask me for it, and we can relive those memories,” an excited Mirza signs off.

