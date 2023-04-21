Naked and Afraid season 15 episode 10 coming soon. Streaming date, time and all you need to know

Fans of the hit reality show "Naked and Afraid" are eagerly anticipating the release of Season 15 Episode 10, which promises to bring even more challenges and excitement than previous episodes. The show's debut episode, titled "Welcome to America!", took place in the arid Sabinoso Area on Mexico's northwestern coast and attracted a large television audience.

Naked and Afraid season 15 episode 10 to stream on 23 April 2023, 8 pm ET.

In this season, viewers will follow two survivalists as they endure the seasons in the bush, attempting to make it to the end of their allotted time limit. The survivalists are meeting for the first time and have to manage their ability to survive for 24 days during the ideal season in the designated desert. Each of them is allowed to carry only one item that they might require while camping in the wilderness.

The survivalists must construct a shelter, protect it from insects and predators, and acquire food and fresh water when they come across each other throughout the show. The tension and challenges are sure to make for an exciting viewing experience.

The premiere of Season 15 Episode 10 of "Naked and Afraid" is set to release on 23 April 2023 at 8:00 pm ET, fans can find it streaming on the Discovery Channel soon. So gear up for another exciting episode of "Naked and Afraid" and get ready to see how these survivalists push themselves to their limits in the unforgiving wilderness.

