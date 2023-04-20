Did Dewey ditch Hollywood after ‘Malcolm in the Middle’? Here's what we know about young star Erik Per Sullivan

Malcolm In The Middle, the beloved sitcom that aired from 2000 to 2006, left a lasting impression on fans worldwide. One of the show's most endearing characters was Dewey, played by Erik Per Sullivan. Fans have been curious about what happened to the actor who portrayed the eccentric youngest son in the years since the show ended. Erik Per Sullivan, actor who played youngest kid Dewey in Malcolm in the Middle.

Despite receiving critical acclaim for his portrayal of Dewey, Sullivan did not pursue many acting roles after the show's end. His IMDb page reveals that he lent his voice to a couple of characters in Luc Besson's Arthur And The Invisibles and appeared in a short film called Once Not Far From Home. In addition, he played the title role in the 2007 movie Mo, about a boy with Marfan Syndrome, and had a supporting role in Joel Schumacher's 2010 teen crime movie Twelve.

Since then, Sullivan has stepped back from acting and now lives a low-key life away from the spotlight. His former co-star, Frankie Muniz, supports Sullivan's decision to retire from acting, saying that some people simply want to live a more normal life and experience other things outside of show business.

Sullivan's absence from a recent virtual Malcolm in the Middle reunion for charity suggests that he has well and truly left his acting days behind him. However, fans argue that a reboot of the show without Dewey's character would be incomplete. Dewey was an integral part of the family dynamic and one of the funniest characters on the show, with his quirky personality and vast range of interests.

Frankie Muniz, the lead actor who played Malcolm in Malcolm in the Middle.

Despite his decision to leave acting behind, Sullivan's work on Malcolm In The Middle will remain etched in the hearts of fans forever. The show's success was largely due to the talented cast, and Sullivan's portrayal of Dewey played a significant part in that. Whether or not there will be a Malcolm In The Middle reboot, fans will always remember the show's quirky and endearing youngest son.