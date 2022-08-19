Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's son turns Krishna on Janmashtami, fans say can't handle the cuteness

Actor Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh shared a lovely video of son, Sufi with herself on her Instagram handle. The video showed her adoring and playing with her baby boy as he gave some cute expressions. The baby boy dressed up as Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami, complete with a peacock feather on his forehead. He is holding a flute in his hand and wearing a white mala around his neck. (Also read: Nakuul and Jankee's son Sufi is carbon copy of the actor. See childhood pics)

Jankee captioned the video, “Ever met a Krishna in diapers?" She used the hashtags #HappyJanmanshtami #SufiandMaa. Actor Mansi Srivastava commented, “Cutest Kanha.” One of her fans wrote, “Suffels is looking just like Kanha.ILYSM for this Januuuu. Radhe Radhe” Another fan wrote, “Sending to our little Kanha lots of squishy hugs and kisses.” Many of her fans dropped heart emojis for little Sufi.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh tied the knot on January 28, 2012. The couple welcomed Sufi in February 2021. They often shares pictures and videos of each other on Instagram. Recently, Sufi got admitted in Intensive Care Unit after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. The couple shared his health updates with fans and later thanked them for their blessings.

In the month of July this year, Nakuul Mehta shared an edited picture of Ranveer Singh, from his recent nude photoshoot for Paper magazine. Sharing the morphed picture, Nakuul wrote, “Haters will say I borrowed @ranveersingh ‘s carpet.” As Ranveer's photoshoot was for the Paper magazine, Nakuul joked that his was for Stone.

Nakuul made his television debut in 2012 with Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He later appeared in shows such as Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He currently essays the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Earlier this year, he bagged the Indian Television Academy Awards for the best actor (Critics) category for his performance. Jankee is a singer and has posted many popular videos on YouTube.

