Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's son Sufi is carbon copy of the actor. See childhood pics

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh finally shared the first pictures and videos of their son Sufi, who was born in February. Fans fell in love instantly with the boy, praising his blue eyes and golden hair. Some were a bit confused as well, wondering which one of his parents Sufi looked most like.

While Nakuul has much darker hair now, the actor was once a golder-hair baby, just like his son. He has often shared pictures from his childhood on Instagram, posing with dad, mother or sister. He had the same bright blue eyes and golden hair as his son. Not only him but his sister Pracchi, too, has blue eyes.

Check out the photos:

Nakuul sitting with his mother in a childhood picture; a closeup of his chubby cheeks.

Nakuul Mehta with his sister and dad.

Sharing the first video of Sufi last week, Jankee and Nakuul wrote on Instagram, “Hi, I am Sufi and I am 7 months old today. It’s so nice to finally meet you. P.S. Letting my folks share this on my behalf ‘cause I got cool things to do!”

Announcing his birth and his name, they had written in an Instagram post, “Sufi’. A name that we decided when we were 3 months pregnant for our to-be first born, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for & beyond. From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love and if I'm allowed to customise this caption dictated by the Missus, sleepless nights," Nakuul had written.

Jankee had also earlier revealed that she had delivered Sufi through a C-section. Sufi had to undergo surgery just after he turned two months old as he was diagnosed with bilateral inguinal hernia.

Nakuul has starred in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz, and is currently seen on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain with Disha Parmar. Jankee is a singer and has posted many popular videos on YouTube.

