Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh argue over lyrics as they sing Lakdi Ki Kathi to baby Sufi: ‘My childhood cannot be a lie’

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh sang Lakdi Ki Kathi to their baby boy, Sufi, but could not seem to agree on its lyrics. She shared a video on Instagram, of them singing the rhyme to their son. She also asked fans to help clear the confusion in the comments section.

“Songs For Sufi || Lakadi Ki kathi! Feat. @nakuulmehta & @babysufim. He thinks it’s ‘tabdak tabdak’ and I think it’s ‘tag-bag tag-bag’. We are confused. HELP US #SongsforSufi #SufiandMaa #firsttimemom #parenthood,” the post was captioned.

Nakuul continued to stick to stance and commented, “Its Tabdrak, Maaan! My childhood cannot be a lie.” However, fans were divided about whether to agree with him or Jankee. “Nakuuls mandatory wrong lyrics!!!” one wrote, adding laughing emojis. “It's tabdak tabdak and if it isn't that then my whole life was a lie!” another said.

Many also gushed over the video, particularly Sufi’s giggle at the end. “As always this really made my day!!! God bless you all,” one commented, while another wrote, “@jank_ee @nakuulmehta @babysufim I be happy when I see you together.” A third said, “Wow mumma papa both are singing Sunday special song for sufi. @nakuulmehta and @jank_ee.”





Nakuul and Jankee welcomed their first child, Sufi, on February 3. Since then, they have been sharing frequent updates about the baby and documenting their parenting journey on Instagram, much to the delight of their fans. However, they are yet to fully reveal his face.

Also read | When Vicky Kaushal unwittingly snubbed girl crushing on him who flew down to meet him: ‘Fell in love with another girl’

In an Instagram post, Jankee had revealed that she and Nakuul decided in her first trimester to name their child Sufi, irrespective of gender. “‘Sufi’. A name that we decided when I was 3 months pregnant for our to-be first born, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for. From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love & we just can’t get enough of you. Mamma & Dadaa love you. #myforevervalentine,” she had written.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

nakuul mehta Topics