IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals why she broke down after holding son Sufi, see their first photo
Jankee Parekh with son Sufi.
Jankee Parekh with son Sufi.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals why she broke down after holding son Sufi, see their first photo

  • Jankee Parekh felt a number of emotions as she left newborn son Sufi at home for some time, while she visited the dentist. See their first photo here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:59 PM IST

Jankee Parekh, the wife of actor Nakuul Mehta, shared her first picture with son Sufi. The couple welcomed the baby boy, their first child, last month.

In the accompanying Instagram post, Jankee talked about leaving Sufi alone for some time, while she paid a visit to the dentist. She said that despite timing everything in advance, he woke up and began ‘crying incessantly’ while she was away. She felt a surge of emotions as she rushed home after the appointment.

As soon as Jankee reached home and held Sufi, he stopped crying, but she broke down. Nakuul took the picture of them when they were reunited.

“1st of March was the first time I left Sufi home alone whist I went to the dentist for just literally 40 mins. I was prepping for it all day, timing everything in a way that I manage to feed him well and also manage to reach the doctors in time . But ofcourse nothing ever goes as planned when you really want it to,” she wrote.

“My cellphone rang five mins before I was about to finish at the dentist and was told that Sufi is awake and crying incessantly. The next ten mins from the time I left the dentist until the time I reached home, I felt a whole lot of emotions that I probably I haven’t felt for anyone else in the world,” she added.

Also read | Sona Mohapatra slams Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi song Nadiyon Paar: ‘The message that they put out is clear’

Jankee felt guilty about her dentist appointment and responsible as she was unable to help as he cried. “He wanted more milk and I just wasn’t physically there. I wanted to run to him immediately and hold him close so that he stops crying. This was a picture taken by @nakuulmehta , just when I re-united with my son ( after merely 40 mins). The minute I held him close to me he stopped crying and I started,” she wrote.

“As a mother you always want to do your best, but then sometimes we fall short, but we never stop trying. Happy first month into this beautiful world, Sufi. @babysufim #firsttimemom #SufiandMaa,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nakuul mehta

Related Stories

Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh opens up about motherhood.
Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh opens up about motherhood.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee experienced 'emotional meltdowns' after welcoming son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son earlier this month. The latter took to Instagram and shared her experience of embracing motherhood.
READ FULL STORY
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh became parents to Sufi earlier this month.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh became parents to Sufi earlier this month.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals 'new mom problems' after son’s birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh revealed how her life has changed after the birth of their son, Sufi. She said that she is busy with mommy duties, leaving her little time for social media activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
tv

Kishwer, expecting first child with Suyyash, says her pregnancy was 'unplanned'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Kishwer Merchant said that her pregnancy was not planned. She is currently expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jankee Parekh with son Sufi.
Jankee Parekh with son Sufi.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals why she broke down after holding son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • Jankee Parekh felt a number of emotions as she left newborn son Sufi at home for some time, while she visited the dentist. See their first photo here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
tv

Rakhi Sawant, brother Rakesh dismiss FIR against them, call it 'publicity stunt'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • An FIR was lodged against Rakhi Sawant, her brother Rakesh Sawant and a person named Raj Khatri. Rakhi's brother has now reacted to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
tv

When Rubina Dilaik had to sell her house after not being paid on debut TV show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik was forced to sell her house after not receiving her salary for a television show, despite repeated reminders to her producers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keith Sequira and Rochelle Rao celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Thursday.(iNSTAGRAM)
Keith Sequira and Rochelle Rao celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Thursday.(iNSTAGRAM)
tv

Keith, Rochelle open up on seeking marriage counsellor's help

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:14 PM IST
  • As they plan a small and sweet celebration for their third wedding anniversary on Thursday, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao talk about seeking help from a marriage counsellor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a viral video Rahul Vaidya was seen praising Aryan Khan.
In a viral video Rahul Vaidya was seen praising Aryan Khan.
tv

Rahul Vaidya lavishes praise on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in this viral video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • In a viral video, Rahul Vaidya of Bigg Boss 14 is seen narrating an incident about how he met Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan at a city lounge and how the singer was impressed by star kid's humility and patience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin enjoy their time together.(Instagram)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin enjoy their time together.(Instagram)
tv

Aly Goni shares pic with Jasmin Bhasin, says 'we are our own world'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • Aly Goni has posted a new photo with close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaushik had also accused Abhinav Shukla of drunkenly texting her.
Kavita Kaushik had also accused Abhinav Shukla of drunkenly texting her.
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Kavita Kaushik names and shames online abusers, shares screenshot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik has shared screenshots of the abusive messages she received on social media. "Call them out! Expose them!" Kavita wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have also appeared on Bigg Boss together.
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have also appeared on Bigg Boss together.
tv

Kishwer-Suyyash announce first pregnancy with special post: 'Coming in August'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child. Check out their Instagram posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
tv

Tandav row: Amazon issues fresh apology, says 'we respect viewers' beliefs'

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:26 PM IST
  • Amazon Prime Video has issued a new apology over the legal cases surrounding the political drama Tandav. Read it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Raj Singh doesn’t want the short film on Pratyusha Banerjee’s life to be released. (HT Photo)
Rahul Raj Singh doesn’t want the short film on Pratyusha Banerjee’s life to be released. (HT Photo)
tv

Pratyusha's ex-boyfriend says he's 'waiting for day karma punishes Kamya, Vikas'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:53 PM IST
  • Late Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, has said that he is waiting for the day that karma punishes Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta. Both Vikas and Kamya have spoken against Rahul in Pratyusha's suicide case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta shared a video from his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother.
Vikas Gupta shared a video from his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's mom blushes as Vikas Gupta kisses her: 'Move aside Halle Berry'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Vikas Gupta shared a video of his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother, Jaya Sawant, who is undergoing cancer treatment. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant was seen kissing her while praising her hairstyle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Mahajan brought friends and foes together.
Rahul Mahajan brought friends and foes together.
tv

Inside Rahul Mahajan's Bigg Boss party: Rubina bonds with 'sister' Nikki

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, and Jaan Kumar Sanu attended a Bigg Boss 14 bash thrown by Rahul Mahajan and his wife, Natalya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 alum Jasmin Bhasin urges fans to stay away from negativity.
Bigg Boss 14 alum Jasmin Bhasin urges fans to stay away from negativity.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin requests fans to 'let go of all the negativity' amid fan wars

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter to urge her fans to not spread negativity. Her tweet came amid social media wars between her fans and those of Rubina Dilaik.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salil Ankola shares his pic from the hospital.(Instagram)
Salil Ankola shares his pic from the hospital.(Instagram)
tv

Salil Ankola tests Covid 19 positive: 'It has been a scary time'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:01 AM IST
  • Cricketer-turned-actor Salil Ankola shares how he was rushed to the hospital after facing breathlessness, soon after testing positive for coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP