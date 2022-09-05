Nakuul Mehta eats his words after trolling Pakistani cricket fans last time: 'I don't have a TV'

After Pakistan clinched a five-wicket win against India at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, actor Nakuul Mehta shared a series of tweets congratulating the 'neighbours' and also responding to several Twitter users. Taking to Twitter, Nakuul wrote, "Stellar chase by the neighbours! I don’t own a TV. FYI (for your information) #PakVsInd." A Twitter user replied, "Dear neighbour, if saying congratulations Pakistan seems difficult… we will happily take a prayer for everyone affected by the floods instead. #PAKvsIND #INDvsPAK #FloodsInPakistan." (Also Read | Nakuul Mehta asks Pakistanis not to ‘break their TV’ after losing to Team India)

Nakuul responded, "Stellar chase ka matlab kuch aur hota aapke neighbourhood mein (Is the meaning of stellar chase something else in your neighbourhood)?" The person wrote, "It was to get your attention and of everyone reading. Obviously worked! The second part of the tweet was why I wanted the attention. I'm not really concerned about the match. #FloodsInPakistan."

A person wrote, "TV nahi hai... koi nahi... ghussay may phone mat torna (It's ok if you don't have a TV, but don't break your phone)." A comment read, "Was waiting for your tweet sir. Please don't break the TV… watch your serial from Monday to Friday! Cricket mn kia rakha hy (What's there in cricket)!" He responded, "Switching to American football asap (as soon as possible)."

Another person said, "Nakuul bhai phir ajj congrats nahi kahe gy (Won't you congratulate today)??" The actor wrote, "Kamaal khele! Mubarkaaaan (Playing amazingly. Congratulations)." The person replied, "Thank you for the Mubarakan... but dil se ati tou kuch aur bat thi (Thank you for the congratulations. Had it been from the heart, it would have been something else)." To which Nakuul wrote, "Dil se hi aayi par fingers ke through type karke bhejna padha! Aapka koi aur tareeka hai to sikhaayein (It came from the heart but had to type with the fingers. If you know any other way, teach me)."

Another Twitter user asked, "You mean ‘You don’t watch TV’?" The actor replied, "But others must." On Sunday, Pakistan won the match against India played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After India won a match against Pakistan, Nakuul had then also shared tweets urging them not to ‘break their television’ but to watch his show on it.

