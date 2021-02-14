Television actor Nakuul Mehta and singer Jankee Parekh have decided on a beautiful name for their newborn son. The couple has chosen to name him Sufi.

Nakuul and Jankee took to Instagram to share a cute and colourful video shot at their home and the balloon arrangement showed Sufi's name written in shining letters. The new parents looked excited as they revealed their son's name to their fans.

Jankee shared the video and said that she had decided on the gender-neutral name in the early days of her pregnancy. "'Sufi'. A name that we decided when I was 3 months pregnant for our to-be first born, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for. From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love & we just can’t get enough of you. Mamma & Dadaa love you #myforevervalentine," she wrote in the video's caption. The two have even created a separate Instagram page for their baby.

Upon the arrival of their baby in early February, the couple broke the happy news on Instagram with an adorable photo, in which they are seen holding the little one’s hand. “February 3, 2021. This is Us. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & Him,” Nakuul wrote in the caption. Jankee shared the same picture on her page.

Talking about the birth of his baby, Nakuul told HT, "It was overwhelming to be in the operation theatre (OT) besides my wife, and watch my child being born. I had heard it often enough, but nothing prepares you for that kind of rush. It’s surreal, deeply emotional and yet magical in so many ways. I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet. We’re only a week into this, but I do feel infinite compassion and love for this new life and for everybody around me."

“We’re just grateful to have this healthy baby with us. I video called our parents from the OT and literally had my parents hold on to the suspense until I got Jankee’s parents also on call, and in that exhausted yet delirious state broke the news to the excited grandparents. I managed to screen shot their reaction for posterity,” he added.