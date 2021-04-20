Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh's two-month-old son Sufi underwent surgery: 'The day I found out, tears wouldn’t stop'

Wife of TV actor Nakuul Mehta, singer Jankee Parekh Mehta has shared emotional details about how her newborn son had to undergo a surgery recently. Jankee and Nakuul Mehta's son, Sufi, had just turned two months old when he underwent the surgery after being diagnosed with Bilateral lnguinal Hernia.

In an Instagram post, Jankee revealed how she battled with her emotions when she came to know about the diagnosis and the urgent need for the surgery. She also shared how she prepared the child for it.

Sharing a picture with her son, Jankee wrote, "Almost thought would not share this, but seeing so many of you open up your lives to me, I feel so much more courage to share my story, now. 3 weeks ago, our little ‘Sufi’ was diagnosed with Bilateral lnguinal Hernia & the doctors advised immediate surgical intervention. Inspite of it being a safe surgical procedure in infants, just the thought of having my little one having to undergo a surgery under general anesthesia broke my heart."

She then elaborated on how she prepped the baby for staying without his feed on the day of the surgery. "The day I found out, tears wouldn’t stop. My next 3 nights went in preparing him for the procedure. What worried me was the fact that he had to fast for 4 hours before and 2 hours after surgery as he was going to be administered anesthesia. So until the day of the surgery, I would wake him up every night at 3 am, feed him & then time his sleep pattern making sure that he doesn’t wake up for the next 4.5 hours & if he did, I didn’t feed him immediately. My plan was to mimic the day of the surgery, so that his body clock gets trained for the procedure & he doesn’t wake up earlier & ask for milk. Besides that I kept talking to him about how he needs to sleep for longer on that day, how we are going to get through this together. He would keep staring at my face & listen attentively. Or atleast that’s what I thought."

"Cut to the day of the surgery, the day when he turned 2 months. Sufi behaved exactly the way we planned. He slept till the time I handed him over to the surgeon in the OT. Post the surgery, when he woke up, the next whole hour I just spoke to him on how well he did, what a champ he’s been through it all & how he needs to wait just a little bit longer for milk. I was just amazed at how this boy who needs milk every 2 hours patiently waited for 7 hours in total before getting his feed. The smile on his face after he got milk was just priceless," Jankee added.

Jankee concluded her post with, "Babies are a lot more resilient than we think. They understand & sense each & everything that we feel & communicate. I truly believe my long chats with Sufi & our training helped him pass this exam with flying colours. The best gift that we can give our children is to teach them to be ‘Happy and Fearless’ inspite of all the challenges that life throws at them."

Also read: Irrfan's son Babil explains why he stopped sharing memories of his father online

Nakuul and Jankee welcomed Sufi on February 3. In an Instagram post, she revealed that they decided on the name Sufi when she was in her first trimester. Nakuul has worked in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON