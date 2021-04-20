Irrfan Khan's son Babil reveals why he no longer shares memories of his father on Instagram

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has revealed that he stopped sharing memories of his late father as many accused him of using Irrfan to promote himself. Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's Qala and has already completed one shooting schedule.

An Instagram user had asked Babil, "When will you share something about Irrfan sir?" Babil responded with, "I loved sharing and then I get these Dms all the time saying that I'm using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I'm so confused on what to do."

He added, "I'm trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time."

A screenshot of Babil's post.





Babil shared a screenshot of his comment section on Instagram Stories and wrote, "For Baba's fans wondering why I have stopped sharing memories of him."

Irrfan died on April 29 last year, after two years of battling neuroendocrine tumour. Babil often shared unseen pictures of the actor and his private moments with family. He also shared anecdotes from their life, treating Irrfan's fans to memories of the Angrezi Medium actor.

Sharing a glimpse of his debut, Babil wrote last week, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me ) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "\From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."





Amitabh Bachchan has also extended his best wishes for Babil's debut. He wrote, "Anvita ji .. Wishing all the very best .. looking quite different .. good to see the making as well .."

Posting a news article about the same, Babil wrote, "This is beyond comprehension tilni @tripti dimri ready to light up your souls again and i am so grateful for this collaboration. @kans26 @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms @swastikamukherjeel3."

