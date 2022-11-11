Nakuul Mehta wishes Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Disha Parmar on her birthday with throwback pic. See post

Nakuul Mehta wished Disha Parmar on her 28th birthday via an Instagram post. He shared a throwback picture with her on Friday. The two actors have worked together in major TV shows for over a decade now. In the 2012 TV show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, both of them starred in prominent roles as lead pair and gained popularity. They also stars together in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. (Also read: Preity Zinta celebrates her twins' birthday with heartfelt messages and pics)

Taking to Instagram, Nakuul posted a selfie with Disha from what appeared to be the Times Square in New York. He wore a blue jacket and Disha wore a brown-coloured jacket. Both of them looked straight into the camera and smiled with many people in the background. Sharing the picture, Nakul wrote, “May you continue to be the ‘mildly’ excited human you are for morning shifts & the ‘barely cribby with the world’ person on weekends. The only human form of a costar alongside whom pretty soon we’d clock a 1000 episodes of dope television shows in the space of a decade. Happy birthday @dishaparmar from a time when both of us had NO facial hair & selfies weren’t a thing, yet (red heart and grinning face with sweat emojis).”

Reacting to the post, Disha wrote, “ Hahaha! Thankyouuu !! This picture (red heart emoji). I still don’t have facial hair! (Unamused face emoji).” One of Nakuul and Disha's fans wrote, “Happy Birthday Disha, you and Nakuul have amazing onscreen chemistry and awaiting for more and more new serials in future! Love you both.” Another fan commented, “I am watching your #badeacchelagtehain2 just for you guys!!! Love you both from Aditya and Pankhuri era. You guys rock.” Other fan wrote, “The most awaited wish...!! And my day is made.”

Currently, both of them can be seen together in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as the lead pair. The show is a remake of the 2011 series of the same name, which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Talwar in prominent roles. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 8pm.

