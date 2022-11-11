Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Preity Zinta celebrates her twins' birthday with heartfelt messages and pics

Preity Zinta celebrates her twins' birthday with heartfelt messages and pics

bollywood
Published on Nov 11, 2022 04:29 PM IST

Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared pictures of her twins, Jai and Gia on their birthday with heartfelt messages. Her twins turned one on Friday. See the posts here

Preity Zinta wishes Jai and Gia on their first birthday.
Preity Zinta wishes Jai and Gia on their first birthday.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share heartfelt posts for her twins, Jai and Gia turning one. She posted their pictures with herself and wrote messages for them on their birthday. She welcomed her kids through surrogacy in 2021. (Also read: Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan Khan with pictures on his 20th birthday: 'My baby boy is a grown up man today)

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared two pictures with her kids from the same location. In one of the post, she looked into the eyes of Jai with love. She decked up in black vest with a pendant around her neck. She held her child while posing for the camera. In another post, she looked straight into the camera while posing with Gia. Jia wore a yellow floral outfit and looked away from the camera.

Sharing birthday messages for Jai on social media, Preity wrote, “Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I’m sure we have know each other for many lives…. In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other & how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle. I love you more each day (red heart emoji). Happy Birthday meri jaan (my life). May your life be filled with loads of happiness today & always. Here’s to many more smiles, cuddles & laughs. Love you to the moon & back.” She used hashtags Happybirthday #merajai #1yearold #ting on the post. She added Jai Ho song from Slumdog Millionaire for his picture. Actor Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis on her post.

Sharing the heartwarming birthday messages separately for little Gia on social media, Preity wrote, “I always knew I wanted you… I prayed for you, I wished for you & now you are here & it’s been a year. My heart is full & I will forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs & your presence in my life my little Gia (red heart emoji).Happy birthday my little doll. You are everything I ever hoped for & more. May your life always be full of love & happiness today & always. I love you to the moon & back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples.” She used hashtags #Happybirthday #oneyearold #merijia #ting on the post. She added Jiya Re song from Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Reacting to her post, actors Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy birthday baby (tiger and red heart emojis)" and Nargis Fakhri commented, “Awe, happy birthday to your little girl.”

Preity got married to Gene Goodenough in February 2016. It was a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In November 2021, the couple was blessed with twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. She often shares pictures with her husband and children while on vacations on Instagram handle. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
preity zinta
preity zinta

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out