Naman Shaw says Ram Kapoor kissing him on Kasamh Se set made people question his sexuality: ‘He needs to control’

Actor Ram Kapoor is currently seen on Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The actor has faced backlash on social media for kissing his fellow contestants, particularly the women. In a recent interview with The Times of India, actor Naman Shaw, who worked with Ram in Kasamh Se, recalled how Ram kissing him on set led to years of speculation about his sexuality.

Naman Shaw on Ram Kapoor kissing him during media interaction

Naman Shaw talks about 2006 incident of Ram Kapoor kissing him.

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Naman shared that Ram has a "habit" of kissing people, irrespective of their gender. He recalled that during a media interaction on the sets of Ektaa Kapoor's television show Kasamh Se in 2006, a journalist had visited because the show was becoming immensely popular. While interviewing Ram inside his vanity van, the journalist asked what he thought of Naman as a co-star. In response, Ram pulled Naman close, kissed him on the cheek and said, "Oh, I love Naman. He's a great actor. He's an actor with a great ass, and I get inspiration from him."

Naman revealed that the "whole situation was blown out of proportion", with newspapers carrying front-page headlines asking, "Are Ram Kapoor and Naman out of the closet?" He said the channel and everyone associated with the show became concerned because it was performing well. Although another article later clarified the situation, he continued to face questions about his sexuality.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, "My family was also quite upset and concerned after seeing the headlines. It did bother me for quite a long time because suddenly people started questioning my sexuality and asking me, 'Are you straight? Are you gay?' Being so new to the industry at that time, it was definitely quite overwhelming to deal with." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, "My family was also quite upset and concerned after seeing the headlines. It did bother me for quite a long time because suddenly people started questioning my sexuality and asking me, 'Are you straight? Are you gay?' Being so new to the industry at that time, it was definitely quite overwhelming to deal with." {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about Ram kissing contestants on Lock Upp, Naman said, "I know Ram is a very expressive person, but I think sometimes he needs to control his emotions and be a little more mindful, because you never know how the other person might take it. I was absolutely cool with it, but not everyone may be comfortable with that kind of affection or expression. Some people might genuinely get offended or feel awkward. I mean, even in the show Lock Upp, I can see people getting offended by it."

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Recently, Lock Upp Season 2 contestant Shreya Kalra admitted that she felt uncomfortable when Ram Kapoor kissed her on the cheek. She also revealed that she pushed him away when he tried to hug her again. The actor has also faced criticism for kissing Shivangi Joshi, Pamala Serena and other contestants on the show.

About Naman Shaw

Naman was discovered through India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004, where he finished among the top 15 contestants. He later appeared in several popular television shows in supporting roles, including Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Most recently, he starred as one of the leads in Mangal Lakshmi, which aired from February 2024 until 26 June 2026.