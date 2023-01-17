Namita Thapar says ‘class laga di’ as pitcher takes a dig at Vineeta Singh's 'toxic chemicals' on Shark Tank India

On the latest episode of Shark Tank India, a pitcher pulled up almost each and every shark. A former teacher, Poonam Kasturi pitched her brand Daily Dump on the show and intrigued all the sharks on the episode--Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal. However, throughout the pitch, she answered questions from the sharks with the no-nonsense attitude of a strict teacher. (Also read: ‘Called rude, greedy…’: Shark Tank India contestant alleges trolling over pitch)

Poonam pitched her products that included a compost bin and non-toxic washing-cleaning products. When Aman asked her if the bins create a smelly situation inside homes, Poonam said that this was one of the most common questions she is asked and tries to avoid skeptics when pitching her products. She said they try to target those who want to work for the betterment of the environment and kids. Aman hid his face as Poonam and others laughed.

Then, Anupam asked what's the problem with wet waste going into landfills. Poonam asked him, “Do you know how much water is in wet waste?” Anupam said he did not know and that's why she needs to tell him. Vineeta joked that finally Anupam doesn't know something.

Finally, it was Vineeta's turn to get pulled up. Holding a packet of detergent in her hand, she asked Poonam if the product contained the same reetha that is used as a hair product. Poonam said that it indeed was and that her product contained non-toxic ingredients. “Kyuki toxic chemicals hum ghar me leke aate hain. Aapko toh pata hi hai… aap usi mein kaam karte hain (Because we bring toxic chemicals at home… you would know, that's where you work),” she said. Hearing this, Vineeta pouted as every other shark laughed.

Peyush said, “This feels like a classroom.” Aman said, “It's confirmed that you were indeed a teacher.” Namita said, “Poonam Ji, when founders come here, they are usually very nervous, intimidated by the sharks. Yahan toh aapne har. ekshark ki class leli hai (You took everyone's class). Congratulations for that."

Finally, it was Namita who invested in Poonam's brand. She offered them ₹30 lakh for 4% equity and ₹50 lakh debt at 10% interest.

