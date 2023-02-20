Nargis Fakhri screamed ‘what a goal’ when someone hit six during cricket match: Sohail Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show

Sohail Khan shared a hilarious incident from one of his trips abroad during the Celebrity Cricket League. The actor-filmmaker shared how he once took Nargis Fakhri for a CCL tour and she left him shocked with her reaction to a six by a rival team. He shared the incident during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday. Also read: Kapil Sharma shows off his ‘international’ fan following, shares fan moment on Instagram. See pics

A video clip from The Kapil Sharma Show shows Sohail telling Kapil Sharma about the incident. He says, “Brand ambassadors ki baat karein to kabhi kabhi hum log celebrities le jaate hain. Kuch saal pahle hum Nargis Fakhri ko leke gaye. To dusri team ne chhakka mara. She says, ‘Oh what a goal’ (Talking about brand ambassadors, we sometimes take celebrities with us. Some years back, we took Nargis Fakhri with us. When the rival team hit a six, she screamed, ‘oh what a goal)’.” This left Kapil Sharma and all others in splits.

Sohail added, “Maine Adil ki taraf dekha aur kaha, ‘Adil, seriously?’ Matlab dusri team ne chhakka mara hai aur wo six bhi nahi bol rahi hai. ‘What a goal’ (I looked at Adil and said ‘seriously?’. The rival team had hit a six and she wasn't even calling it a six but saying ‘what a goal’)."

The video clip was shared by Sony Entertainment Television with the caption, “Nargis Fakhri ne CCL ke match mein sixer pe kaha ‘what a goal’.”

Nargis Fakhri recently featured in Shiv Shastri Balboa. The film stars Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Sharib Hashmi. She also has Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the making. Before Shiv Shastri Balboa, Nargis was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's 2020 film Torbaaz.

During The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil shared another incident from his CCL tour. He revealed how he was joined by four unknown men at a party and he took it upon himself to serve them food and drinks thinking they were Sohail's friends. He revealed how Sohail asked him the next day if his friends had fun at the bash and Kapil replied, “but they were saying they were your friends”.

