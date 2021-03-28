Nausheen Ali Sardar claims Sima Taparia refused to find a match for her, here's why

Actor Nausheen Ali Sardaar has claimed that she was denied service by matchmaker Sima Taparia, as she is a Muslim. Nausheen is best known for her 2001 popular TV show, Kussum.

Sima became a household name after the Netflix show, Indian Matchmaking, appeared online in 2020, which was based on her professional life.

Nausheen told Pinkvilla in an interview, "I wasn't even going on dates or anything as such. So they (Nausheen's family) thought of approaching Sima Aunty, the famous marriage maker from the show Indian Matchmaking. We were in for a shock when she blatantly told us on our face that she did not cater to Muslims or Catholics. Yes, I am a Muslim, so what? I have an equal right too in the society. Her show that was a hit on OTT never portrayed that she is a woman with such a mindset."

Adding that she could not believe that such mentality can exist in 2021, she told the entertainment website, "I had gotten so annoyed at this that I put this entire bitter experience on her social media page where I had asked her to broaden her mindset. But my family feared for me and they got me to pull the post down. They feared that somebody would harm me because of my venting out." Nausheen said.

Nausheen has appeared on many popular TV shows, including, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Hazir Jawab Birbal, Gangaa and most recently in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She was also seen in Alt Balaji's Class of 2020 that landed online last year.