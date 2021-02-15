Naveen Sharma: Entertaining audience is truly rewarding

Young actor-choreographer Naveen Sharma, best known for shows like ‘Udaan Sapnon Ki’, ‘Tujhse Naraz Nai Zindagi’, feels playing antagonist helps one evolve as an actor.

“I never thought that playing a baddie could help me in my evolving as an actor. I was a bit hesitant to accept negative characters in the beginning of my career but then I realised that the real challenge is to be what you are not. The trick is to reflect those negative qualities while portraying that particular character. My first shot was to assault one of the lead actors in the show ‘Naagin-3’ and trust me I was all numb when the creative team explained the scene,” he said during his web conference.

Talking about his journey Naveen said, “I enrolled for Shiamak Davar’s Dance Academy and learnt contemporary dancing before becoming an instructor there. Meanwhile, I continued auditioning and got to play a cameo in one the daily soaps before landing into better roles.”

Naveen shares that working with seasoned actors and directors always helps newcomers like him. “Of course, it turns to be an advantage for the newbies. I consider myself really lucky that I got to work with actors like Chetan Hansraj, Rakshanda Khan and many more. They have inspired me from day one. Also I learnt the trick of first take is the best take. And today, I know I have their back, always,” he said.

Currently, Naveen is essaying two different characters in different shows. “I’m loving it. Playing two different characters and entertaining audience to my best capability is truly rewarding. Now, I soon wish to be a part of a feature film and fulfill my dream of being a star,” said the ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor.