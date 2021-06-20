Navya Naveli Nanda is an excited fangirl after Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt reposted her video

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a big fan of Indian Idol contestant Sawai Bhatt. So when he reposted her video on Instagram on Saturday, Navya could not help but feel excited.

On Saturday night, Navya Naveli Nanda had shared a screen recording of Indian Idol 12 playing on her television. Sawai Bhatt was singing the title song for Baghban, a film which starred Amitabh in the lead. "Yes!!!!! C'mon!!!!," she wrote with the video, adding multiple star emojis. Sawai reposted her video on his Instagram Stories. Reacting to it, Navya wrote, "Fangirl moment aaaa."

Navya Nanda's post on Sawai Bhatt.

Navya has regularly been cheering for Sawai. Speaking to SpotboyE about it, Sawai recently said, "It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better."

Sawai is a puppeteer and singer who hails from Rajasthan's Nagaur. About participating on Indian Idol, he said, "I am also thankful to Indian Idol 12, a platform that has given me such a wonderful opportunity to showcase my talent and I will try my best to make everyone proud."

Indian Idol has been on air since 2005. Currently judging contestants on the show are music composers Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and singer Neha Kakkar. Saturday's episode was judged by Himesh, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik.

Navya is the daughter of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. She launched her organisation Aara Health recently and hopes to join the family business. She has a younger brother, too, named Agastya.

On Saturday, as well, Navya had shared a picture with her father. It showed a baby Navya in a pool with Nikhil, who is seen holding her in his arms. "Dad. there’s no one like you," she wrote with her post.