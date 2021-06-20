Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Navya Naveli Nanda is an excited fangirl after Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt reposted her video
tv

Navya Naveli Nanda is an excited fangirl after Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt reposted her video

Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram once again to share a video of singer Sawai Bhatt on Indian Idol 12.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda has been sharing posts for Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a big fan of Indian Idol contestant Sawai Bhatt. So when he reposted her video on Instagram on Saturday, Navya could not help but feel excited.

On Saturday night, Navya Naveli Nanda had shared a screen recording of Indian Idol 12 playing on her television. Sawai Bhatt was singing the title song for Baghban, a film which starred Amitabh in the lead. "Yes!!!!! C'mon!!!!," she wrote with the video, adding multiple star emojis. Sawai reposted her video on his Instagram Stories. Reacting to it, Navya wrote, "Fangirl moment aaaa."

Navya Nanda's post on Sawai Bhatt.

Navya has regularly been cheering for Sawai. Speaking to SpotboyE about it, Sawai recently said, "It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better."

Sawai is a puppeteer and singer who hails from Rajasthan's Nagaur. About participating on Indian Idol, he said, "I am also thankful to Indian Idol 12, a platform that has given me such a wonderful opportunity to showcase my talent and I will try my best to make everyone proud."

Indian Idol has been on air since 2005. Currently judging contestants on the show are music composers Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and singer Neha Kakkar. Saturday's episode was judged by Himesh, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik.

Also read: KRK reveals why he hasn't reviewed Vidya Balan's Sherni: 'I don’t watch such small films'

Navya is the daughter of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. She launched her organisation Aara Health recently and hopes to join the family business. She has a younger brother, too, named Agastya.

On Saturday, as well, Navya had shared a picture with her father. It showed a baby Navya in a pool with Nikhil, who is seen holding her in his arms. "Dad. there’s no one like you," she wrote with her post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navya naveli nanda indian idol 12 amitabh bachchan

Related Stories

tv

Indian Idol's Sawai Bhatt 'honoured' as Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda lauds him

UPDATED ON JUN 15, 2021 06:08 PM IST
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda sports a 'heartbreak' on her T-shirt, Karan Johar and Khushi Kapoor react

PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 09:37 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral

Ritika Sajdeh reacts to Rohit Sharma's 'binoculars' pic with funny Insta story
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP