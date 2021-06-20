KRK reveals why he hasn't reviewed Vidya Balan's Sherni: 'I don’t watch such small films'

Actor and film reviewer Kamaal Rashid Khan has called Vidya Balan's latest release Sherni a 'small film'. KRK said in a tweet that his fans have been asking after him for his review of the movie but he considers it unworthy of his time.

"Many people are asking me to review film #Sherni. Dear people please note, I don’t watch such small films neither review them nor talk about them. Because I am #ThebrandKRK the No.1 critic in the world #DrKRK," KRK wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Vidya Balan's fans were not too happy about his comment. "Prime video subscription nhi hoga bhai iske pass ise koi telegram ka link de do sale bhikari ko (He might not have Amazon Prime subscription. Give this beggar a link to Telegram)," read a tweet. "As a reviewer you should review every film. No film is small or big for a reviewer. But, we can see, you carry a well-set agenda with you. Locking your account and unlocking it occasionally. Saying things and back out from them is natural for you. People do laugh, but at you sir," wrote another person.

"Sabbas great saying. But if tomorrow or upcoming times Vidya balan say something against #SalmanKhan then krk will say she is a brave girl n I will never criticize her films blah blah. Arjun Kapoor ke time bhi yehi Hoya. Pehle bola 3rd class film banata hain then Arjun to sher hain (That's what he did with Arjun Kapoor. First he claimed that his films were third class and later called him a lion)," read a comment on his tweet. KRK has been feuding with actor Salman Khan ever since the release of latter' film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Salman slapped KRK with a legal suit after he released a video review of Radhe. While KRK claimed that the actor was irked by his criticism of the movie, Salman's lawyers said that the suit was for false allegations of money laundering made by KRK against him. KRK first said that he would not review Salman's movies anymore but later changed his mind to say that he will 'bring Salman to the streets' and 'make a TV actor of him'.

Meanwhile, Sherni has been getting rave reviews from critics. The Hindustan Times review for the movie read, "Like Amit Masurkar’s breakout hit, Newton, his new film Sherni is part satire of Indian bureaucracy and part understated call to action. In Sherni, the filmmaker makes a case for conservation -- of animals, of nature, and most importantly, of our shared humanity."