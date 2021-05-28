Neena Gupta's husband Vivek Mehra says Masaba Gupta took to him quickly: 'I'm very likeable'

Actor Neena Gupta's husband Vivek Mehra has spoken about the equation he shares with his step daughter, fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta. Vivek said that Masaba took only a few days to warm up to him.

Speaking with a leading daily, Vivek credited his likability as the reason behind Masaba's affection for him. “We (him and Neena) went out for four-five years before tying the knot. And while Masaba was a little concerned in the first few days, she took to me. I am a very likeable guy,” he said. Vivek also mentioned how Masaba and him bond over work these days. "With Masaba, it’s excellent. These days she is taking a lot of my time as we discuss work. I help and advise her and that shows she trusts me. And I too have equal trust on her,” he said.

Masaba and her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra are currently in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand with Neena and Vivek. Earlier this week, Neena even shared a picture of Vivek and Masaba working together as she showed him something on his laptop screen.

In 2018, Masaba had even shared a picture from Neena and Vivek's wedding in 2008. "Please meet 19year old muscular ‘chaata -wala’ at mum’s wedding 10yrs back. HOT as hell & I’m sulking because I thought pandits in the US did compact versions of stuff. But no,brotherman went on & chaata-wala baked under the American sun. I have a feeling mom’s reminding me that the Umbrella was for her. Love you both," she had captioned the post.

Masaba is the daughter of former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Neena said in an earlier interview that she had Masaba because she loved Vivian.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Neena had said, "I had Masaba because I loved Vivian. And if you love somebody, you can’t hate somebody like that. You may not live or do things together – woh dheere dheere pata chalta hai (you get to know that slowly). But you can’t hate. Aisa toh nahi hota ki aaj love hai toh kal suddenly you hate (You can't love someone one and hate them the next). And how can you put this thing in your daughter’s mind about her father. I don’t want to and don’t feel it. Why should I poison her thoughts? I have respect for him, he respects me and so, she has respect for both of us. It’s a very simple thing.”