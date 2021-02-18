Home / Entertainment / Tv / Neha Kakkar gifts 5 lakh to out-of-work lyricist Santosh Anand on Indian Idol
tv

Neha Kakkar gifts 5 lakh to out-of-work lyricist Santosh Anand on Indian Idol

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar gifted ₹5 lakh to veteran lyricist Santosh Anand after listening to his story about being out of work in the twilight years of his life.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Neha Kakkar offered to help lyricist Santosh Anand.

Singer Neha Kakkar has once again come to the aid of her colleagues from the music industry. On the latest episode of her singing reality show Indian Idol, Neha offered 5 lakh as a gift to veteran lyricist Santosh Anand.

As per a few reports, Neha was touched when Santosh, who has created songs such as Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor and Mohabbat Hai Kya Cheez from Prem Rog, told the audience about how he has been out of work. He appeared on the show with musician Pyarelal of the legendary composer duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

"I would like to give you 5 lakh as a small gesture and would also like to request the Indian entertainment industry to give Santosh Ji some work as he has been such a crucial part of our industry. It's our duty to help our colleagues in their bad times," Neha said on the show, as reported by DNA.

On the show, Neha and co-judge Vishal Dadlani also sang a few songs written by Santosh. The veteran lyricist is also a Filmfare Award recipient.

Earlier, Neha had gifted 1 lakh to Indian Idol contestant Shahzad Ali. As Shahzad sang Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic Kinna Sohna Tenu, he told the judges about his life. An employee at a small cloth shop in the city, Shahzad said he had been brought up by his nani (grandmother).

He said that to fulfil his dreams, his grandmother had to take a loan of 5,000 so that he could come to Mumbai and participate in Indian Idol. Neha was so touched by his story that she offered him 1 lakh. Vishal, meanwhile, offered to find him a good teacher who could train him.

Also read: When Dharmendra landed up drunk at Hema's home just before she was to marry Jeetendra

Before that, Neha also gave 1 lakh to Shantabai Pawar, who became an internet sensation after a video of her performing a Marathi martial art went viral. “I am humbled that a woman of such magnitude has supported me today and personally her story has motivated me to push even harder in my musical journey on Indian Idol 12. Neha ma'am is really sweet to offer help and I thank Shantabai Pawar for coming today, I am honoured,” Shantabai said, according to India Today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neha kakkar indian idol

Related Stories

music

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet sing, dance, play with baby at a friend's wedding. Watch

PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:17 AM IST
music

Neha Kakkar does the ‘booty shake’ with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:53 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP