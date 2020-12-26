e-paper
Home / TV / Neha Kakkar gifts Rs 1 lakh to ‘Warrior Aaji’ Shantabai Pawar on Indian Idol

Neha Kakkar gifts Rs 1 lakh to ‘Warrior Aaji’ Shantabai Pawar on Indian Idol

Singer and Indian Idol judge, Neha Kakkar, gifted Rs 1 lakh to ‘Warrior Aaji’ Shantabai Pawar, who became an internet sensation for her viral martial arts video during the lockdown.

tv Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 08:21 IST
Neha Kakkar on the Indian Idol stage with Shantabai Pawar.
Singer Neha Kakkar has given Rs 1 lakh to Shantabai Pawar, who became an internet sensation after a video of her performing a Marathi martial art went viral. In her 80s, Shantabai, affectionately known online as Warrior Aaji, will be featured as a guest on an upcoming episode of Indian Idol.

She was captured on video during the coronavirus lockdown, performing the routine to earn money for herself and the orphaned children that she cares for.

Shantabai came to Indian Idol to support her favourite contestant, Sayli Kamble, who was moved by the gesture. “I am humbled that a woman of such magnitude has supported me today and personally her story has motivated me to push even harder in my musical journey on Indian Idol 12. Neha mam is really sweet to offer help and I thank Shantabai Pawar for coming today, I am honoured,” she said, according to India Today. Neha, who is one of the judges on the reality show, offered Shantabai Rs 1 lakh to help support her.

 

Previously, Shantabai had told ANI that she’d learned the martial art from her father, when she was eight years old. “I’m doing it since I was 8. My father taught me to work hard. People mostly remain indoors due to Covid, so I clang utensil to alert them when I perform,” she had said.

Her story attracted the attention of celebrities such as Richa Chaddha, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood, who pledged to open a martial arts school in her honour. “Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques,” he had written in a tweet.

