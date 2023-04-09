Netflix calls off ‘Sex/Life’, after its “very gimmicky” Season 2 premiere

Recently Netflix confirmed that the Sarah Shahi starred romantic drama series Sex/Life has been canceled one after its Season 2. An insider from Netflix claimed that the second season delivered a closing to the central characters. Netflix is thankful of the efforts given by the show’s cast and crew.

Image Credit: Netflix

Sex/Life Season 2 premiered on March 2. And the news of the cancellation came just recently.

A viral naughty shower scene from season one sparked a question of romance between Shahi and her co-star Adam Demos. However, 43 years old actresses addressed their on-screen relationship as “easy.”

Sex/Life (Image Credit:Netflix)

She said, “He still is one of my favorite scene partners because everything becomes very easy with him, whether or not it’s a scene about loving one another or hating one another. All I have to do is kind of look at him and my work is done.” She considered herself lucky for having such a generous costar.

Image Credit: Netflix

Demos also sings the praises of working with Shahi. He stated, “She’s such an incredible actor, and I always feel very lucky to be doing scenes with her, because she definitely makes me better.”

“I am such a fan of her as an actor and obviously as a person. So if you can mix those two worlds together, more the merrier for me. She’s my favorite person in the world.” He added.

Despite she raved about working with Demos, Shahi addressed the titled show’s second season “very gimmicky” on a podcast before the show’s cancellation.

Shahi, 40, said, “I’m not going to put the showdown, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show.” She also added, “Never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this.” The actress was recently associated with ABC legal drama, Judgement as an actor-producer.

Image Credit: Netflix

Inspired by B.B. Easton’s novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life started premiering on Netflix back in 2021. Season 1 was a blast which followed a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past. It’s very common for Netflix to cancel a well to do season. Recently the streamer canceled the popular thriller, 1899 from the creator of Dark after Season 1.

