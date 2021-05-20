Home / Entertainment / Tv / Netflix picks up Arnold Schwarzenegger's spy adventure series
tv

Netflix picks up Arnold Schwarzenegger's spy adventure series

The untitled spy adventure series will also mark Arnold Schwarzenegger's TV debut. The story follows a father and daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 01:51 PM IST
(File Photo) The untitled series with star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Top Gun: Maverick actor Monica Barbaro in prominent roles.(REUTERS)

Streamer Netflix has announced that it has bagged an untitled spy adventure series, featuring Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead.

The project, which hails from Skydance Television and also starring Top Gun: Maverick actor Monica Barbaro, marks Arnold Schwarzenegger's first television project, the streaming service said in a statement.

Created by Nick Santora of Scorpion fame, the story follows a father and daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years.

"They realise their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humour," the official plotline read.

"Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they're finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix.

Also read: Sara Ramirez joins Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City revival as its first non-binary character

"I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team," Arnold, 73, said.

Nick Santora created and developed the eight episode show as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television.

Arnold will also serve as executive producer alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance, and Santora.

