Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nia Sharma, Devoleena Bhattarcharjee apologise to each other after Twitter fight over Peal V Puri case
Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently had a fight over Pearl V Puri rape case.
Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently had a fight over Pearl V Puri rape case.
tv

Nia Sharma, Devoleena Bhattarcharjee apologise to each other after Twitter fight over Peal V Puri case

  • TV actors Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have patched up days after their public fight on social media. They had an altercation over their views on the Pearl V Puri rape case.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:13 AM IST

TV actor Nia Sharma has apologised to Devoleena Bhattacharjee after their Twitter fight over the Peal V Puri case. While Nia apologised for getting personal, Devoleena reciprocated.

On Tuesday, Nia wrote in a note on Instagram Stories, "My mom, brother and Ravi very lovingly told me I wasn't right and considering the three close ones can't be wrong. ...so Here I go. Hey @devoleena I may have crossed a line in being personal...I'm sorry (heart emojis) It was impulsive. Hope you'll forget."

Devoleena responded to her post and worte, "Hey Nia Sharma that is ok. Forgive me too if I have hurt you though that wasn't my intention at all. Convey my regards to your mom, brother and Ravi. Stay safe and take care. (flower emoji)."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee responds to Nia Sharma's apology.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee responds to Nia Sharma's apology.

Nia also tweeted her apology and wrote, "Ending where it started! ‘Sorry’ once again." Devoleena was quick to respond with, "Seems like never started. As i said badi badi sehero mein choti choti ladayee hoti rehti hai (Such small fights keep happening in big countries). Accept my apologies too."


On Tuesday, a heated argument took place on Twitter between Devoleena and Nia over their opinions on the Pearl V Puri rape case. Pearl is under judicial custody for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2019.

Nia supported Pearl on Twitter and reacted to Devoleena's tweet with, "Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi (Someone please tell her that we cannot go on strike and have a candle march as the pandemic is still on). Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them."

Devoleena responded with, "Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai (Please tell her that nobody becomes a good human just by showing fashion skills. Good thinking and a good heart is necessary, the lack of which is seen).And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee (Here also she has become a judge). Rather focus on your photoshoots."

"And waise all my tweets were for those who are abusing,trolling & cursing,naming the 7 yrs old girl a gold digger. Mirchi choti ko kyun lagi (Why did she get offended)? Or May be she is one of them who reacts reading articles without checking the truth & facts," she added. Both Devoleena and Nia have now deleted their tweets.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj takes her out on a special birthday lunch date

Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and Krystle D'Souza, among others, have also extended their support to Pearl. He is best known for his roles in Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Brahmarakshas 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nia sharma devoleena bhattacharjee pearl v puri + 1 more

Related Stories

Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday on Wednesday and her dad, actor Anil Kapoor has shared throwback pics from her childhood.
Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday on Wednesday and her dad, actor Anil Kapoor has shared throwback pics from her childhood.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor wishes Sonam Kapoor on her birthday with childhood pics, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Actor Anil Kapoor has shared a birthday post for daughter Sonam Kapoor. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Those Who Wish Me Dead movie review: Angelina Jolie in a still from Taylor Sheridan's new film. (AP)
Those Who Wish Me Dead movie review: Angelina Jolie in a still from Taylor Sheridan's new film. (AP)
hollywood

Those Who Wish Me Dead review: Angelina Jolie is jaw-droppingly good

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:20 AM IST
  • Those Who Wish Me Dead movie review: Angelina Jolie delivers a real movie star performance in director Taylor Sheridan's old-school chase thriller.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.