Nia Sharma, Devoleena Bhattarcharjee apologise to each other after Twitter fight over Peal V Puri case

TV actor Nia Sharma has apologised to Devoleena Bhattacharjee after their Twitter fight over the Peal V Puri case. While Nia apologised for getting personal, Devoleena reciprocated.

On Tuesday, Nia wrote in a note on Instagram Stories, "My mom, brother and Ravi very lovingly told me I wasn't right and considering the three close ones can't be wrong. ...so Here I go. Hey @devoleena I may have crossed a line in being personal...I'm sorry (heart emojis) It was impulsive. Hope you'll forget."

Devoleena responded to her post and worte, "Hey Nia Sharma that is ok. Forgive me too if I have hurt you though that wasn't my intention at all. Convey my regards to your mom, brother and Ravi. Stay safe and take care. (flower emoji)."

Nia also tweeted her apology and wrote, "Ending where it started! ‘Sorry’ once again." Devoleena was quick to respond with, "Seems like never started. As i said badi badi sehero mein choti choti ladayee hoti rehti hai (Such small fights keep happening in big countries). Accept my apologies too."

Seems like never https://t.co/MT4otVyxsX i said badi badi sehero mein choti choti ladayee hoti rehti hai. ❤️Accept my apologies too. 🙌🏻❤️🌺 https://t.co/v001EoLOZH — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 8, 2021





On Tuesday, a heated argument took place on Twitter between Devoleena and Nia over their opinions on the Pearl V Puri rape case. Pearl is under judicial custody for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2019.

Nia supported Pearl on Twitter and reacted to Devoleena's tweet with, "Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi (Someone please tell her that we cannot go on strike and have a candle march as the pandemic is still on). Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them."

Devoleena responded with, "Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai (Please tell her that nobody becomes a good human just by showing fashion skills. Good thinking and a good heart is necessary, the lack of which is seen).And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee (Here also she has become a judge). Rather focus on your photoshoots."

"And waise all my tweets were for those who are abusing,trolling & cursing,naming the 7 yrs old girl a gold digger. Mirchi choti ko kyun lagi (Why did she get offended)? Or May be she is one of them who reacts reading articles without checking the truth & facts," she added. Both Devoleena and Nia have now deleted their tweets.

Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and Krystle D'Souza, among others, have also extended their support to Pearl. He is best known for his roles in Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Brahmarakshas 2.

