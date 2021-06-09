Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra takes her out on a special birthday lunch date, see pics
Shilpa Shetty celebrates her birthday with Raj Kundra.
Shilpa Shetty celebrates her birthday with Raj Kundra.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra takes her out on a special birthday lunch date, see pics

  • Actor Shilpa Shetty celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and went on a lunch date with husband Raj Kundra. Check out the pictures and videos from her celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:23 AM IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty celebrated her birthday with husband Raj Kundra with a lunch date. He has shared pictures and videos from their outing on his Instagram page.

Sharing a short video clip, Raj wrote, "Lunch birthday date after forever." He also gave a glimpse of the many cakes she had for the birthday party. He also shared a video that showed off the special pizzas they had for the occasion. Three pizzas in the shape of "SSK" were laid on the table -- initials for Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

One of the many birthday cakes Shilpa had.
One of the many birthday cakes Shilpa had.
Special pizzas for Shilpa Shetty.
Special pizzas for Shilpa Shetty.

He also posted a picture of the actor and captioned it as, "Are you even ageing?" Another of his post read as, "Luckiest man alive happy happy my jaan," alongside a picture that had Shilpa and Raj posing together.

Shilpa and Raj pose together.
Shilpa and Raj pose together.


He also shared a short clip that had Shilpa on a boat pointing towards the ocean He wrote, "My love for you is like the ocean endless @shilpashetty." "Mine mine mine @shilpashetty," he wrote alongside a picture that showed the couple posing together against the sunset.

Also read: Those Who Wish Me Dead review: Angelina Jolie is jaw-droppingly good

Shilpa also gave a glimpse of her celebrations and wrote, "I’m filled with gratitude, and overwhelmed with all the love & blessings that you’ve showered on me today! Thank you so much for all your messages, calls, cakes, & flowers; and for making my birthday so special every year Sending a biiiiggggg huggg and lots of good vibes your way With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."


Shilpa also cut a cake with her fans and media persons outside a Mumbai hotel. She was accompanied by Raj, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty for the occasion.

Raj and Shilpa got married in 2009 and had their first child, son Viaan, in 2012. Last year, they welcomed their daughter Samisha via surrogacy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty birthday shilpa shetty birthday message from husband raj kundra shilpa shetty-raj kundra + 2 more

Related Stories

Neelam Kothari received a special message from her husband, Samir Soni, and their daughter Ahana.
Neelam Kothari received a special message from her husband, Samir Soni, and their daughter Ahana.
tv

Neelam Kothari gets emotional after watching Samir recall their first meeting

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:00 AM IST
  • Neelam Kothari Soni received a special video message from her husband, Samir Soni, during an episode of Super Dancer. Watch her emotional reaction here.
READ FULL STORY
Shanawaz Kabir Khan, who called himself ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’, mimicked Anu Malik during his Indian Idol audition.
Shanawaz Kabir Khan, who called himself ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’, mimicked Anu Malik during his Indian Idol audition.
tv

When ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’ came to Indian Idol audition, mimicked Anu Malik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • A man, who called himself ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’, came to audition for Indian Idol but could not win the judges over with his singing abilities. However, he entertained them with his mimicry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.