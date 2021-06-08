Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty: Azad to Auto Shankar, her 8 best South Indian films you should watch
Shilpa Shetty turned 46 on Tuesday.(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
telugu cinema

Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty: Azad to Auto Shankar, her 8 best South Indian films you should watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty, apart from working in Hindi films, starred in a number Telugu and Kannada films. On her birthday, a look at her films down South.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:25 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 46th birthday on Tuesday. Through her acting and dancing skills, she had ruled the heart of millions. But did you know that apart from Bollywood, she has also starred in many South Indian films, chiefly Telugu and Kannada films?

On her special day, check out some of her lesser-known South Indian films.

Mr. Romeo

She made her debut in South Indian films with the action and comedy-drama Mr Romeo in 1996. Prabhu Deva and Shilpa were seen in lead roles. However, the film bombed at the box office.

Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya

This 1996 film starred Shilpa Shetty opposite Daggubati Venkatesh. The film was well-received and bagged her best actress award too.

Veedevadandi Babu

The 1997 Telugu comedy drama, starring Mohan Babu and Shilpa Shetty, did average business. It is believed to be a remake of the Hindi film, Andaz Apna Apna.

Preethsod Thappa

Preethsod Thappa is a 1998 Kannada romantic comedy in which Shilpa was seen opposite Ravichandran. The songs of the film were mega hits, making it a musical blockbuster.

Azad

In the 2000 Telugu actioner, Azad, Shilpa Shetty played the fiancee of actor Nagarjuna. The film was well received and ran for 100 days at four different centres.

Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback with Hungama 2 in Hindi films..
Bhalevadivi Basu

Bhalevadivi Basu is a 2001 Telugu action comedy drama, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shilpa Shetty and Anhala Zhaveri in prominent roles. The film was hugely hyped since it followed Balakrishna's blockbuster Narashima Naidu.

Ondagona Baa

In this 2003 Kannada romantic drama, Shilpa Shetty appeared alongside Ravichandran. The film got a lukewarm response at the box office.

Auto Shankar

The 2003 film is a Kannada actioner, where Shilpa Shetty was seen sharing the screen with Upendra. This film was her last good work in South Indian cinema.

