Devoleena Bhattacharjee hits back as Nia Sharma takes a dig at her over Pearl V Puri rape case

A heated argument took place on Twitter between actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nia Sharma over their tweets on actor Pearl V Puri rape case. Earlier this month, Pearl was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2019 and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Nia, who extended support to Pearl on Twitter, reacted to Devoleena's 'dharne (strike)' tweet, saying, "Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi (Someone please tell big sister that we cannot have a strike and candle march as the pandemic is still on). Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them."

Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi.

Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them. — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) June 7, 2021





Devoleena hit back at her tweeting, "Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai (Please tell her that nobody becomes a good human just by showing fashion skills. Good thinking and a good heart is necessary, the lack of which is seen).And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee (Here also she has become a judge). Rather focus on your photoshoots."

Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai.And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee.Rather focus on your photoshoots. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 7, 2021





"And waise all my tweets were for those who are abusing,trolling & cursing,naming the 7 yrs old girl a gold digger.Mirchi choti ko kyun lagi (Why did she get offended)?Or May be she is one of them who reacts reading articles without checking the truth & facts," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

On June 6, Devoleena had slammed those who are 'cursing' the minor in the case.

On June 6, Devoleena had tweeted.





After Pearl's arrest, Nia had tweeted, "Dear privileged Girls and Women, Do not make the heinous allegations of rape and molestation so frivolous and casual that it ceases to hold any value for posterity. @pearlvpuri You have my support."

Pearl also received support from his friends and colleagues in the industry including Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and Krystle D'Souza, among others.

The Mumbai Police from the neighbouring Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate took him into custody on Friday night with the help of suburban Amboli police, a police official told news agency PTI. "The alleged sexual assault and molestation with a five-year-old girl had taken place in 2019," Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Patil of MBVV police had said.

Also Read: Mira Rajput shares video of Shahid Kapoor, calls him her 'dessert tonight'

On the complaint of the girl's father, a FIR was registered under IPC section 376 AB (rape of woman below 12 years of age) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Waliv police station in Vasai, he had added.

Pearl is known for his roles in Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Brahmarakshas 2 serials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON