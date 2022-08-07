Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat gear up as contestants. Watch promos

Popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return with its 10th season. On Sunday, Colors TV released new promos featuring confirmed contestants-- actors Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat. The last season of the show aired in 2016. (Also read: Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit spotted at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shoot)

In the new promo video, Nia Sharma is seen in an all-black edgy outfit as she flaunted her dance moves. She is the first contestant who was confirmed for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The show marks her return to TV after Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India in 2020. The excerpt from the video read, “Nia Sharma aa rahi hai karne stage ko apni jhalak se transform! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par. @niasharma90 (Nia Sharma is all set to transform Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, only on ColorsTV)."

The second video shared by the channel stars Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde. The video begins with a few glimpses of Shilpa and her thumkas in a bright pink contemporary outfit. This marks her first dance reality show. It read, “Shilpa Shinde aayi hai phir ek baar reality television par aapka dil churaane, par iss baar, ek anokhi jhalak ke saath! (Shilpa is here once again to win hearts on the television)”

A video of Dheeraj Dhoopar has also surfaced on the internet. In the video, he matched steps to the popular title track of Jhalak and looked dapper in a brown suit. Reacting to the video, Dheeraj’s wife who is expecting a child with him, commented, “Can't wait,” with heart emojis. The actor recently left the show Kundali Bhagya.

Last but not the least, the makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa have also confirmed Paras Kalnawat’s entry to the dance reality show with a teaser video. Paras who made news for leaving Anupamaa, is an avid dancer. After impressing the audience with his acting skills, he will be taking to the Jhalak stage with his smooth dance moves, and the latest promo is proof.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will be judged by filmmaker Karan Johar alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene. Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi will be joining them. On Friday, they were spotted outside the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 set in Mumbai.

Besides Nia, Dheeraj, Shilpa and Paras, celebs like Niti Taylor and Amruta Khanvilkar will also be a part of the new season. Singer Tony Kakkar, comedian-actor Ali Asgar and actor Sumit Vyas have been approached reportedly for the show, however, there’s no confirmation about their participation.

