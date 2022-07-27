Paras Kalnawat says Anupamaa team didn't wanted him to join 'rival channel' Colors' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Television actor Paras Kalnawat who played the character of Samar in the popular Star Plus show Anupamaa, quit the show after his contract was terminated by the makers of the show. In an interview, Paras said that he wanted to stay in the show but the producers made him choose between Anupamaa and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. Also Read: Rupali Ganguly felt too 'plump' for Anupamaa, producer told her 'mothers don't have a flat stomach, time to hit the gym'

Paras has also revealed that he was told to choose because Anupamaa and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 air on rival channels. Anupamaa airs on Star Plus while Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will telecast on Colors TV.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Paras said, “Honestly, I did not know that they will take a decision like this. I was expecting that they will sit with me but there were no meetings or discussions. They did not even meet or talk to me once. I am not completely hurt as I was prepared for this. It didn't come as a shocker to me because I chose a way for myself, I chose Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I knew that there might be consequences and I would have to leave the show. Honestly, I wanted to do both the shows along as I just have to give four days to Jhalak and I have 26 days to myself right now. I expected that along with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I'll be able to do Anupamaa as well but I did not see the makers very happy about it. They told me that Colors is a rival channel and they might have pulled you towards them and both the shows won't be possible together.”

He added, "These are the same makers, the same production team for whom, till yesterday, I was the best actor on set. They used to tell everyone that he is the most disciplined actor, who never misses any line, rehearses on set, and is always ready with his lines. And, today they gave a statement like this. This is something that I did not expect from their end. Rajan sir has been very very very close to me. He has been in my ups and my downs when I lost my dad, I used to speak to him and consider him as my dad. I told him that I don't give this space to anyone but I will still give it to him. That was the bond I shared with him but then it came as a shocker to me that he took a decision even without speaking to me or telling me."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning with Season 10 on Colors TV soon. According to a report by Telly Chakkar, celebrities such as Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc. have been approached to be part of the dance reality show.

