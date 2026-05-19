Nia Sharma hits back at Niharika Tiwari's ‘didn’t know you before Splitsvilla 16' remark: 'Unknown to be well paid'

The reality game show MTV Splitsvilla season 16 concluded with an explosive grand finale on Saturday. The finale witnessed several spicy revelations and heated arguments between contestants, and even between contestants and the hosts of the show. In one such exchange, contestant Niharika Tiwari told the host, actor Nia Sharma that she did not know her before Splitsvilla. While Nia did not react much at the time, she now appears to have subtly responded to the comment through a social media post.

What happened between Nia Sharma and Niharika Tiwari

Nia Sharma hits back at Niharika Tiwari's 'I didn't know you' remark.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nia was one of the ‘mischief makers’ on the show, along with Uorfi Javed. The duo added several twists and turns to the contestants’ journey throughout the season. During the finale, Nia confronted Niharika for allegedly calling her “biased” in podcasts after the show. Nia said, “Biased hone ke liye kisiki existence ke baare mein pata hona chahiye (To be biased, I need to know about someone's existence). This was my very first time on Splitsvilla. Did I know anybody before this show? No. Did I know you, Niharika? Not at all, babe.”

To this, Niharika replied, “Mujhe bhi aap nahi pata thi (I didn’t know you before this show either)."

Nia then responded by saying that if someone questions the host of a show, they should have proper proof and evidence to support their claims. “No one is biased, we don’t have the authority to be biased. Now you are famous, within 3 months span. I have been here 15 years. I have seen the highs and lows," said Nia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This appeared to annoy Niharika, who replied, “Kya baat kar rahi hai ye faltu ki? 3 months mein fame mila hai kya mereko? (What is she even talking about? Have I gotten fame in just 3 months?)." Nia Sharma hits back at Niharika Tiwari's comment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This appeared to annoy Niharika, who replied, “Kya baat kar rahi hai ye faltu ki? 3 months mein fame mila hai kya mereko? (What is she even talking about? Have I gotten fame in just 3 months?)." Nia Sharma hits back at Niharika Tiwari's comment {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Nia did not directly react to Niharika’s “mujhe bhi aap nahi pata thi” remark during the episode, she later shared a cryptic post on Instagram that many fans believed was aimed at the contestant. On Monday, Nia posted several pictures and behind-the-scenes videos from the Splitsvilla set. Along with the post, she wrote, “UN-KNOWN to be well paid for the job. 🥰🫶 #splitsvilla16 Curtains close on another one of my fav journeys in my not so known 15 years. Lived the moments .. wouldn’t have traded it for anything else. @mtvsplitsvilla @mtvindia @jiohotstar! Thank you for taking me along for this one!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fans quickly reacted to her caption. One user wrote, “Niharika should apologise to you.” Another commented, “The audacity of the contestant to say that to a TV star.” Another wrote, “Didn't need to scream. Didn't need to stoop. That's real power.”

However, some of Niharika’s supporters criticised Nia and accused her of taking an indirect dig at the contestant. One comment read, “If so humble then why take a dig now? Why so effected? You said good for you Niharika. So you were faking being nice then?” Another user wrote, “Demeaning someone just because you are more senior in this industry is actually gross!”

About Nia Sharma’s recent work

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. She began her acting career in 2010 with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha before gaining widespread fame as Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, a role that made her a household name. She further cemented her popularity with hit shows like Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nia is now a part of Laughter Chefs season 3. Hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show also stars Aly Goni, Sudesh Lehri, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Arjun Bijlani among others. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON