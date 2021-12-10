Nia Sharma says her friends asked why she ‘walks naked’ at awards shows, ex had issues with her social media image

Television actor Nia Sharma said that she was slut-shamed by her own friends about her choice of outfits at awards shows. She also revealed that her partner had a problem with the way she portrayed herself on social media.

Nia is known for television shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She has also been a part of reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Box Cricket League. She made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia said that she was shamed for her choices in fashion. “I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Then I was told, ‘Why do you walk naked in award functions?’ Naked toh maine English mein bol diya, mujhe toh Hindi mein bola gaya tha (I said it in English but I was told this in Hindi), and by my only friends,” she said.

Nia said that her image on social media also caused issues in her past relationship. “A few times, somebody I would be seeing, they had problems with the image portrayal on social media. I did not understand, how is that hampering a personal equation? I never could understand. Social media is social media, usko wahin rehne do na yaar (let it remain that),” she said.

In August, Nia was trolled after she shared a dance video with television actor Reyhna Pandit, in which she wore a backless top. She hit back with another video of her striking poses wearing the same top. “Don’t be reckless while wearing a backless,” she wrote, adding a wink-face emoji. “To all of you... Fluck you very much,” she added.

