Nia Sharma recalls being told ‘you look so hot’ at meeting for Manikarnika: ‘It was a stupid conversation’

Actor Nia Sharma said that she has never gone into a ‘Bollywood office’, except one time, and it was not a pleasant experience. She recalled having a meeting for a bit part in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and called it a waste of her time.

Nia said that she does not want to walk into a film director or producer’s office and be underestimated because she comes from the television industry. “Have you met a big Bollywood director or producer who said this to you also?” she was asked.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Nia said, “No but Manikarnika ke liye ek meeting thi itna sa role ke liye (there was a meeting for a bit part in Manikarnika). It was a stupid conversation. I didn’t go again. Kuch faayda nahi tha uss conversation ka (It was not a worthwhile conversation), it was a wastage of time. And then he was like, ‘you look so hot’. I was like, ‘seriously?’”

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starred Kangana Ranaut in the titular role of Rani Laxmibai. She also shared a director credit with the original director Krish. She claimed that she took over after he ‘abandoned’ the film and reshot most of it. He, however, denied the allegations and accused her of hijacking his project.

Nia got her first big break in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then featured alongside Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja.

In 2017, Nia made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted, also starring Rrahul Sudhir and Namit Khanna. Earlier this year, she reunited with Ravi in the second season of Jamai Raja, Jamai 2.0, a digital spin-off of their popular show. She was also seen as a guest on Bigg Boss OTT recently.